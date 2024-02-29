UPDATE #2* St. Albans Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000819

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 2/11/2024 at approximately 4:18 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Market (962 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia)

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Pending (x2)

AGE: Pending (x2)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pending (x2)

** UPDATE #2 **

Please see new photos of the suspect vehicle attached to this media release.

** UPDATE **

Please see the additional photos of the suspects attached to this media release.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 11, 2024 at approximately 4:33 AM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were dispatched to a burglary at the Georgia Market, located at 962 Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of Georgia.

Upon arrival, Troopers performed a security sweep of the store; no suspects were located inside. Troopers discovered the suspects had entered the market via a smashed glass door. Several items from inside the store were missing.

Preliminary security video review showed that two male subjects entered the market by force (utilizing a hatchet to smash the glass door) at approximately 4:18 AM. Additional security images will be added to this media release when available.

Anyone who may have information on this case is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE / TIME: Pending

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Pending LOCATION: Pending

BAIL: Pending

MUG SHOT: Pending

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993