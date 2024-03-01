Indianapolis Total Solar Eclipse Weekend Media Credential Procedures
Indianapolis is anticipating more than 100,000-plus visitors for the total solar eclipse, making it the "eclipse capital of the Midwest."
Media credential requests for the 'Eclipse Capital of the Midwest' must be made by March 27INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis will celebrate the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8th at 3:06 p.m. As the ‘Eclipse Capital of the Midwest,’ Indy is prepared to welcome over 100,000 visitors for this phenomenon. Due to high volumes of media interest and to ensure working media gain access to optimal viewing zones and various Eclipse events across the city, media are required to apply for a media credential.
Credentialed media will have access to a media center on Sunday, April 7 through Monday, April 8 downtown Indianapolis at the JW Marriott hotel, adjacent to the Lunacy Festival at White River State Park. The media center will serve as the credential pick-up location, provide wi-fi access, light food and beverage, and offer media story angles and interview opportunities from Indy-based space experts and city leaders.
The deadline to request a media credential is Wednesday, March 27.
Media credentials are for working media and photographers only, with the primary purpose of gathering news and content for the timely coverage of the event by a recognized media outlet.
To request media credentials, please complete the form here. Approvals or denials of applications will be sent via email.
Indy Solar Eclipse media credentials will be accepted at eclipse events and viewing zones at the following locations:
• White River State Park’s Lunacy Festival: a free one-day festival in downtown’s 250-acre urban park with sweeping views of the city skyline and the eclipse in the southwest corner. 20+ food trucks will cover the pedestrian bridge, live music, yoga and Tabata classes, kayak rentals to view the Eclipse from the river, and more. Media zones for optimal viewing will be marked.
• Newfields’ Total Eclipse of the Art: a one-day festival encompassing the art museum’s 152-acre campus with live music performances, DJs, fire performers, food and beverage, and picnicking.
• The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ Eclipse Extravaganza: family-friendly activations on the Saturday and Sunday of eclipse weekend including speaking engagements and demonstrations from on-site NASA experts, giveaways, and more.
• Conner Prairie: a Smithsonian-affiliated interactive history park providing optimal viewing on their grounds including live music, dance performances incorporating light and shadow, eclipse trivia, an educational hub, and on-site astronaut engagements.
• Indiana State Museum: within the grounds of White River State Park, the Indiana State Museum will host hands-on activities, live demonstrations, science experiments, and collaborative art opportunities. The IMAX will also be live streaming the eclipse indoors.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s eclipse event will require additional media credentials by emailing mediacreds@brickyard.com.
Should you have any questions, please email communications@visitindy.com.
###
Morgan Snyder
Visit Indy
+1 317-797-5512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram