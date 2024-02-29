THE SACRED ADVENTURE LAUNCHES NEW 90-MINUTE WEDDING OFFICIANT COACHING SERVICE

Medford, Oregon, Winery Wedding Ceremony

90-Minute Coaching Package designed to provide guidance and resources to new officiants stepping up to officiate for friends or family members.

ROSEBURG, OR, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sacred Adventure, a wedding officiant company based in Roseburg, Oregon, announced today the launch of its newest service offering, “90-Minute Officiant™”, a coaching package designed to assist family members, friends, and novice officiants in crafting and performing a wedding, elopement, or commitment ceremony that delivers a beautiful, heartfelt message balanced with an appropriate level of professionalism.

"Recent research shows that nearly 50% of engaged couples are choosing to have family or friends officiate their wedding or elopement ceremony," says Kimberly Cope, owner and operator of The Sacred Adventure. “Despite being honored and excited to fulfill such a responsibility, many people describe feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about how to fulfill those duties. There are more moving parts than someone might expect, and unless they have officiated before, there are plenty of opportunities for things to go wrong. The 90-Minute Officiant coaching package was designed to take the guesswork out of the officiant role and offers guidance from beginning to end."

The 90-Minute Officiant coaching package is provided as one 90-minute session delivered through various online platforms, scheduled for the ease and convenience of the client. Topics of study include but are not limited to: How to become ordained, crafting the perfect ceremony, preparation and performance tips and techniques, legal aspects of the marriage license, and much more. Those wishing to gain extra insight or support right before the wedding day can schedule a supplemental 30-minute follow-up session as an add-on feature.

The Sacred Adventure is an officiating company based in Roseburg, Oregon. Kimberly Cope, its owner and operator, offers wedding, elopement, micro-wedding, commitment, and vow renewal ceremonies throughout Oregon, California, and Washington. The Sacred Adventure also provides premarital counseling for those who desire a stronger foundation on which to build their marriage.

###

For more information about this topic, please call Kimberly Cope at: 408-891-7672, or email: Kim@TheSacredAdventure.org.