Introducing 'BUSY TO BLISS' The Self-Care Membership For Busy Women: Elevating Well-Being with Exclusive Benefits

Self-Care Isn't Vanity, It's Sanity.”GLOBAL, ONLINE, THE WORLD, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erica Diamond, leading media expert and innovator in the wellness industry, proudly announces the launch of BUSY TO BLISS: The Self-Care Membership, a revolutionary community designed to empower women on their journey to holistic well-being.
In a world where self-care is paramount, Erica Diamond's new monthly Self-Care Membership redefines the concept by offering a comprehensive suite of exclusive benefits and experiences tailored to elevate mind, body, and soul.
BUSY TO BLISS is a Private Community Dedicated To Transformative Self-Care For Busy Modern Women With Real Life Schedules.
Key Features of the BUSY TO BLISS Self-Care Membership:
1. Curated Wellness Resources: Access a treasure trove of expert-curated resources, including articles, videos, and podcasts, covering topics such as mental health, nutrition, fitness, and mindfulness.
2. Exclusive Events and Workshops: Members will enjoy priority access to a calendar of events featuring renowned wellness experts, celebrities, thought leaders, and influencers, providing valuable insights and interactive experiences.
3. Discounts on Partner Services: Unlock special discounts on a curated selection of premium wellness services, ranging from health and wellness product to nutritional consultations and mindfulness retreats.
4. Personalized Self-Care Plans: Benefit from personalized self-care plans created by certified wellness professionals, aligning with individual goals and preferences.
5. Members-Only Community: Connect with like-minded individuals through a vibrant and supportive online community, fostering a sense of belonging and shared commitment to well-being.
"Erica has spent years inspiring and empowering women to get off the fence, get unstuck and thrive daily." - ARIANNA HUFFINGTON, FOUNDER THE HUFFINGTON POST AND THRIVE GLOBAL
"Erica embodies many of the greatest things about women: she has accomplished so much. Women should draw inspiration from her and especially her message: be bold! There is nothing you cannot do if you put your mind and heart into it." - SARAH FERGUSON, DUCHESS OF YORK
"Erica is an always inspiring and empowering presence in this world." - CHRISTIE TURLINGTON
Erica Diamond understands the importance of self-care in today's fast-paced world, and BUSY TO BLISS: The Self-Care Membership aim to provide a sanctuary for busy women seeking a holistic approach to wellness and work-life harmony. Whether it's finding balance in a hectic schedule, embracing mindfulness practices, or prioritizing mental and physical health, this self-care monthly membership caters to diverse needs.
"We are thrilled to introduce BUSY TO BLISS, The Self-Care Membership, a reflection of our commitment to empowering individuals on their well-being journey. This program is not just a membership; it's a community and a lifestyle that prioritizes self-care in every aspect of life," said Erica Diamond, CEO/Founder.
BUSY TO BLISS: The Self-Care Membership is available for women to join now, at http://BusyToBliss.com. For more information, visit http://BusyToBliss.com or http://EricaDiamond.com.
About Erica Diamond
Teaching women globally how to prioritize self-care, Erica Diamond is a Certified Life & Career Coach, Certified Yoga & Meditation Teacher, Media Expert, Professional Speaker, Author of the bestselling book 'List Your Goals Journal,' Host of The Erica Diamond Podcast, Founder of Bliss Essential Oils (BlissEssential.co), Creator of Busy To Bliss The Self-Care Membership (http://BusyToBliss.com), and Founder & Editor-In-Chief of the Award-Winning Lifestyle Platform EricaDiamond.com® (previously WomenOnTheFence.com®).
Erica Diamond has been named to the coveted list of The Top 20 Women in Canada, FORBES Magazine’s Top 100 Sites for Women and a Profit Hot 50 Canadian Company. Erica is a busy mom of two boys age 17 and 20, and a die-hard music lover.
Erica Diamond
Busy To Bliss
Press@EricaDiamond.com
