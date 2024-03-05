PHOENIX AMERICAN ANNOUNCES THE HIRING OF ANNA CAMERA AS VICE PRESIDENT CLIENT CASH MANAGEMENT & TAX SERVICES.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix American announced today that the company has hired Anna Camera as Vice President for Client Cash Management and Tax Services. Ms. Camera will be responsible for managing the cash management processes for client alternative investment funds as well as the production of client 1099 and K-1 investor tax forms. Anna is returning to Phoenix American after a previous stint as Director of Finance.
Ms. Camera brings to Phoenix American over twenty years of experience in the financial services industry. She most recently served as Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Operations for Uplifting Capital, an impact private equity fund company, where she managed operations and built processes around compliance requirements. Prior to that Ms. Camera was Director of Finance for Phoenix American where she ran the cash management team and created processes for efficient liaison between the operational bank and the investor relations team. Previously, Ms. Camera served as Senior Manager IT Budget and Operations at Sephora and Complex Business Development Manager at Morgan Stanley.
With Phoenix American’s growing roster of client funds and the ongoing need for prompt and accurate fund administration processes, Ms. Camera has chosen to return to Phoenix American to contribute her depth of experience to the company’s industry-leading services. At the heart of Phoenix American’s transfer agent and fund accounting services, the cash management and tax services team manages every aspect of incoming and outgoing client funds and oversees calculation and production of investor tax documents. The company is delighted to welcome the return of Anna Camera.
“Returning to Phoenix American is like coming home,” said Ms. Camera. “Phoenix is more than just a workplace; it’s a tight-knit community where employees and clients are treated like members of the family. I’m excited to rejoin a team that values integrity, fosters genuine connections and consistently delivers exceptional service.”
“We are very excited to have Anna back,” said Andrew Constantin, Chief Operating Officer for Phoenix American. “As we move to the next phase of our growth, client cash and tax services will be in very good hands. She is an extremely talented individual and a proven successful leader who brings teams together.”
Phoenix American provides fund administration services to the private equity and venture capital fund industry. Services include transfer agency, fund accounting, financial reporting, investor relations and full back-office outsourcing. The company specializes in services for funds raising capital from retail investors through the broker-dealer and registered investment advisor network. Phoenix American was founded in 1972, is headquartered in Larkspur, CA and has five offices worldwide.
David Fisher
Ms. Camera brings to Phoenix American over twenty years of experience in the financial services industry. She most recently served as Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Operations for Uplifting Capital, an impact private equity fund company, where she managed operations and built processes around compliance requirements. Prior to that Ms. Camera was Director of Finance for Phoenix American where she ran the cash management team and created processes for efficient liaison between the operational bank and the investor relations team. Previously, Ms. Camera served as Senior Manager IT Budget and Operations at Sephora and Complex Business Development Manager at Morgan Stanley.
With Phoenix American’s growing roster of client funds and the ongoing need for prompt and accurate fund administration processes, Ms. Camera has chosen to return to Phoenix American to contribute her depth of experience to the company’s industry-leading services. At the heart of Phoenix American’s transfer agent and fund accounting services, the cash management and tax services team manages every aspect of incoming and outgoing client funds and oversees calculation and production of investor tax documents. The company is delighted to welcome the return of Anna Camera.
“Returning to Phoenix American is like coming home,” said Ms. Camera. “Phoenix is more than just a workplace; it’s a tight-knit community where employees and clients are treated like members of the family. I’m excited to rejoin a team that values integrity, fosters genuine connections and consistently delivers exceptional service.”
“We are very excited to have Anna back,” said Andrew Constantin, Chief Operating Officer for Phoenix American. “As we move to the next phase of our growth, client cash and tax services will be in very good hands. She is an extremely talented individual and a proven successful leader who brings teams together.”
Phoenix American provides fund administration services to the private equity and venture capital fund industry. Services include transfer agency, fund accounting, financial reporting, investor relations and full back-office outsourcing. The company specializes in services for funds raising capital from retail investors through the broker-dealer and registered investment advisor network. Phoenix American was founded in 1972, is headquartered in Larkspur, CA and has five offices worldwide.
David Fisher
Phoenix American
+1 415-485-4673
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube