Blog Article Presents Timely Paranormal Revelations for International Leaders

Session transcript excerpts of these channelers are included in this article: (clockwise from top left) Ray Brown, Jach Pursel, Maurice Barbanell, Dante Starshine, Riz Mirza, Phyllis V. Schlemmer and JZ Knight.

This article reports about teachings from transcendental communication transcripts of ten extensively documented paranormal case chronologies for the enlightenment of government decision-makers . . .” — Mark Russell Bell