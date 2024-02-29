Zorang becomes an Official AWS Partner to deliver Innovative Generative AI and Digital Shelf Solutions
Zorang, a Generative AI content and commerce company, announces its official partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading cloud services provider.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zorang, a pioneering Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) content and commerce company, proudly announces its official partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading cloud services provider. This strategic partnership harnesses Zorang's expertise in AI technology and AWS's robust cloud infrastructure to empower businesses with innovative tools for content creation approaches, customer engagement, e-commerce optimization, and enhancing digital commerce experiences.
As an official AWS partner, Zorang gains access to AWS's extensive suite of services, including Large Language Models (LLMs), AI, machine learning tools, data analytics, and scalable cloud computing resources. This collaboration amplifies Zorang's capabilities to develop and deploy advanced Generative AI solutions that drive digital transformation and business growth for clients across industries.
Zorang specializes in empowering businesses to elevate the quality of their digital shelf, offering innovative solutions that streamline content creation for eCommerce. Our products are designed to develop targeted content experiences, optimizing workflows across various enterprise platforms such as ERP, CMS, PXM, and Commerce. By prioritizing consistency, accuracy, and technological advancements, Zorang enables companies to achieve increased customer engagement, improved presence, and ultimately, higher conversion opportunities.
"We are really excited for this partnership with AWS, which marks a transformative alliance of Zorang’s Generative AI capabilities with the robust infrastructure of AWS seamlessly merging engaging content with commerce," said Anurag Gupta, co-founder at Zorang.
Further, Sumit Kapoor, another co-founder at Zorang, also added,” Partnering with Amazon AWS gives us the ability to provide the best of breed GenAI powered solutions to drive engaging Digital Shelf experiences for our customers.”
Zorang's ContentHubGPT for AWS: Redefining Product Content Creation
Zorang's partnership with AWS allows our GenAI platform, ContentHubGPT, to extend its abilities in providing Consistency and Governance while revolutionizing product content creation. Working seamlessly with AWS cloud services, ContentHubGPT combines the power of Foundational and Large Language Models. Integrated into the applications within the content creation ecosystem, providing consistency and governance across the enterprise during the content creation process, and driving targeted, personalized, and engaging experiences for the end customer.
Key Capabilities:
Consistency and Governance
Centralized content management, integrated into the applications in the content creation ecosystem, ensures consistency and compliance across all touchpoints, seamlessly enhancing scalability and security.
Streamlined Content Creation
ContentHubGPT streamlines content creation processes, saving time and resources by automating the generation of product storytelling.
Targeted Customer Engagement
Personalized product content, by demographics, channels and regions, crafted by ContentHubGPT resonates with target audiences, driving relatable connections and boosting conversion.
Optimized Ecommerce Performance
SEO-optimized content generated by ContentHubGPT improves discoverability and drives traffic, maximizing online sales and revenue.
Brand Sentiment and Voice:
ContentHubGPT empowers businesses to maintain brand integrity by infusing content with desired sentiment and voice, promoting trust and loyalty among consumers.
Trusted by Renowned Brands
Zorang's innovative ContentHubGPT solution has garnered acclaim from leading brands across industries.
As Zorang continues to expand its partnership ecosystem and drive innovation in AI-driven digital commerce experiences, the company remains committed to empowering businesses with transformative solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.
The partnership between Zorang and AWS represents a significant opportunity for businesses seeking to elevate their digital commerce capabilities. With Zorang's years of expertise in Artificial Intelligence, content, commerce, integration and AWS's leading cloud services, both organizations are teaming up to unlock new opportunities for growth, differentiation, and success in the digital age.
About Zorang:
Zorang is a leader in AI Products for content and commerce. With numerous industry recognitions, Zorang focuses on providing integrated solutions for the digital shelf. Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, the company is helping bridge the technology innovation gap for retailers and merchants looking to accelerate their growth. Zorang has been awarded numerous accolades by leading publications such as CIOReview for analytics, application integration services, cloud infrastructure, CMS (Content Management Systems), PIM (Product Information Management), eCommerce, and more. Zorang is a content and commerce expert focusing on building integrated solutions to drive compelling User Experiences for our customers.
For more information, visit https://www.zorang.com.
Anil Kumar
Zorang, Inc.
+1 925-391-0073
