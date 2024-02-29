Ocean Freight Forwarding Market is projected to reach USD 213410 M by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% | GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV
Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson, Yusen Logistics, Chinsay.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Ocean Freight Forwarding market is expected to see a growth rate of 7.7% and may see market size of USD213410 Million by 2030, currently pegged at USD127160 Million.
Definition:
Ocean freight forwarding refers to the process of organizing and facilitating the shipment of goods via sea routes from one destination to another. Freight forwarders specializing in ocean transport play a crucial role in the global supply chain by managing and coordinating the various aspects of maritime shipping.
Market Trends:
The industry was increasingly adopting digital platforms and technologies to streamline processes.
From online booking systems to blockchain for improved transparency in the supply chain, technology was playing a vital role in enhancing efficiency and reducing paperwork.
Market Drivers:
Changes in global trade patterns and volumes directly impact the ocean freight industry.
Economic shifts, trade agreements, and geopolitical events can influence the demand for shipping services and the routes taken by vessels.
Market Opportunities:
Investing in and leveraging advanced technologies can provide a competitive edge. Automation, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain can streamline processes, enhance visibility, and improve overall operational efficiency. Technology solutions that offer real-time tracking, documentation management, and supply chain visibility are particularly valuable.
Latest Market Insights:
In May 2023, A deal was reached for the USD 1.5 billion acquisition of Austrian logistics company Cargo-Partner by Tokyo-based logistics services provider Nippon Express. Nippon Express's goal to develop into a global mega-freight forwarder is in line with this action, which is a component of the company's growth plan.
Key Players in This Report Include: Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson, Yusen Logistics, Chinsay
The Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Ocean Freight Forwarding Market is Segmented by Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Breakdown by Application (Agricultural, Automotive, Beverage, Electronic, Others) by Type (LCL, FCL, Others) by Mode of Transportation (Ocean Freight Forwarding, Air Freight Forwarding, Road Freight Forwarding, Rail Freight Forwarding) by Customer Type (B2B, B2C) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
