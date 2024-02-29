St. Johnsbury/Suspicious circumstance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A4001471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:2/28/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Town School

VICTIM: Burke Town School

On 2/28/24 at approximately 1114 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at the Burke Town School. Investigation revealed that a bullet went through the wall of one of the buildings of the school and was found on the floor after hitting a bookshelf. According to staff this may have occurred anytime between August 2023 and 2/28/24. Investigation to this point indicates the round was fired from a muzzleloader at a significant distance from the school. This does not appear to be a malicious act. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111, or you can leave anonymous tips via our website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819