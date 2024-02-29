Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,481 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury/Suspicious circumstance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A4001471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:2/28/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Town School

 

VICTIM: Burke Town School

On 2/28/24 at approximately 1114 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at the Burke Town School. Investigation revealed that a bullet went through the wall of one of the buildings of the school and was found on the floor after hitting a bookshelf. According to staff this may have occurred anytime between August 2023 and 2/28/24. Investigation to this point indicates the round was fired from a muzzleloader at a significant distance from the school. This does not appear to be a malicious act. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111, or you can leave anonymous tips via our website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury/Suspicious circumstance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more