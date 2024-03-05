Juvly Aesthetics Partners with Inspirational Cancer Survivor Tanya Dahm for Mrs. Wisconsin Competition
Juvly Aesthetics sponsors Tanya Dahm, a cancer survivor and woman leader, with CoolSculpting for Mrs. Wisconsin 2025. #InspirationWASAU, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juvly Aesthetics, a leading aesthetics center in Wausau, Wisconsin, is proud to announce its partnership with Tanya Dahm, a remarkable warrior, cancer survivor, and an empowering woman leader, as she prepares to compete in the upcoming Mrs. Wisconsin competition. In a show of support, Juvly Aesthetics is sponsoring Tanya by providing noninvasive CoolSculpting treatments, aimed at enhancing her confidence on stage by targeting stubborn fat areas.
Tanya Dahm's journey is nothing short of heroic. Diagnosed with cancer at the tender age of 22, Tanya has not only triumphed over the disease but has also become a bright light of hope and empowerment for women everywhere. Following her victory against cancer, Tanya embarked on a mission to support other women battling the disease through her organization, Angel Wigs. Angel Wigs partners with cancer centers to ensure that high-quality wigs are accessible to those in need, offering comfort and confidence during their treatment journey.
Tanya has overcome every obstacle that has been put before her. Following her chemo treatments, she dedicated herself to her health and recovery and was able to lose 50lbs that was a result of the chemotherapy treatment. Her determination and resilience have now led her to seek Juvly Aesthetics' expertise in CoolSculpting, as part of her preparation for the Mrs. Wisconsin competition. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering women and celebrating their strength and beauty at every stage of their lives.
"We are deeply honored to support Tanya Dahm in her journey to the Mrs. Wisconsin stage," said Dr. Justin Harper, Founder & CEO of Juvly Aesthetics. "Tanya is an inspiration to us all, embodying courage, resilience, and the power of positive change. We can't wait to see Tanya shine on stage, sharing her incredible story and inspiring countless others."
Juvly Aesthetics is committed to providing the highest quality aesthetic services, focusing on each client's unique beauty and wellness journey. Partnering with Tanya Dahm for the Mrs. Wisconsin competition is a testament to Juvly's dedication to empowering individuals through transformative aesthetic care.
Please join us in wishing Tanya Dahm the best of luck at the Mrs. Wisconsin competition and her continued journey towards Mrs. USA. Her story of courage, strength, and resilience is set to inspire many, reinforcing the message that beauty shines brightest when fueled by perseverance and spirit.
