MMTLP Stock Controversy Unfolds in Eight Episodes of ‘What’s Bugging Me’ Podcast

Latest Episode #67 interviews congressional advocate Anna Massey of MMTLP Army

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman came on 'What's Bugging Me' and called for congressional subpoenas. Where are they?” — Dennis Kneale

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the new episode of “What’s Bugging Me” on the Ricochet network and other major platforms, host Dennis Kneale takes a deeper dive into the controversy involving 65,000 investors who lost everything in MMTLP stock because of regulators’ actions.

Kneale interviews a leading member of the #MMTLPARMY, Anna Massey of Savannah, Ga., who has made four trips to Washington to educate congressmen and their staff in the issues and anomalies of this stock controversy.

MMTLP stands for Meta Materials Torch Light Preferred. It was a preferred stock that never was intended to trade on the stock market, but, mysteriously, it did start trading in 2021. The stock became a target for short sellers, who may have sold short millions of counterfeit shares that didn’t actually exist.

FINRA ended up issuing a rare, surprise emergency halt of all trading in MMTLP in December 2022, before all trades could be completed. This effectively wiped out hundreds of millions of dollars in the stock owned by 65,000 investors, while possibly shielding hedge funds and short sellers from huge losses.

The investors have been demanding answers—and getting little cooperation from regulators—for more than 444 days now. "South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman came on 'What's Bugging Me' on February 2nd and called for congressional subpoenas," Kneale says. "Where are they?"

Massey and other investors are pushing for congressional subpoenas of the trading records and other details at the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and 105 broker-dealers such as Fidelity and Vanguard.

She gives an update of her latest trip and discusses how to press Congress for subpoenas, without offending the members in the process. It may be time to turn up the pressure, host Kneale points out.

The new edition of “What’s Bugging Me,” episode #67, can be found on the Ricochet network here: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/capitol-dealings/

And at Apple Podcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/capitol-dealings/id1657007934?i=1000647587962

