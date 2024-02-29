Berlin Barracks / Negligent Operation / Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3001439
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/29/24 at 1110
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 62. Berlin/Barre City Line
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Stacie Winauski
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/29/24 at 1110, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were conducting routine traffic patrols. A blue Dodge was seen traveling east on VT Rt 62 at a high rate of speed. Radar indicated the truck was traveling 96mph in a 50mph speed zone.
A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the driver was identified by her Vermont license as Stacie Winauski. She advised she was aware of the speed and issued a ticket for the speeding infraction. Winauski was also criminally cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 3/22/24 at 0830 to answer to the charges of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/22/24 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.