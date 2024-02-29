Berlin Barracks / Negligent Operation / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3001439

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2/29/24 at 1110

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 62. Berlin/Barre City Line

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Stacie Winauski

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/29/24 at 1110, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were conducting routine traffic patrols. A blue Dodge was seen traveling east on VT Rt 62 at a high rate of speed. Radar indicated the truck was traveling 96mph in a 50mph speed zone.

A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the driver was identified by her Vermont license as Stacie Winauski. She advised she was aware of the speed and issued a ticket for the speeding infraction. Winauski was also criminally cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 3/22/24 at 0830 to answer to the charges of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/22/24 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.