Berlin Barracks / Negligent Operation / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3001439

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                             

STATION: Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 2/29/24 at 1110

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 62. Berlin/Barre City Line

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Stacie Winauski                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/29/24 at 1110, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were conducting routine traffic patrols. A blue Dodge was seen traveling east on VT Rt 62 at a high rate of speed. Radar indicated the truck was traveling 96mph in a 50mph speed zone.

 

A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the driver was identified by her Vermont license as Stacie Winauski. She advised she was aware of the speed and issued a ticket for the speeding infraction. Winauski was also criminally cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 3/22/24 at 0830 to answer to the charges of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/22/24 at 0830            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

