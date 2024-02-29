Walleye Population in Ririe Reservoir on the Rise

Ririe Reservoir is different than waterbodies where Walleye are native. Ririe Reservoir does not have a diverse prey base of minnow and nongame species like lakes in the upper Midwest and Canada, so they will eat the forage available to them, which in Ririe is other sportfish species. This is problematic for managing our other popular sportfish like kokanee, Smallmouth Bass, and Yellow Perch. We encourage anglers to harvest all Walleye caught in Ririe and we will be conducting future studies to evaluate where Walleye are spawning and what their seasonal movements are like in the reservoir.