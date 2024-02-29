GeniusVets Spotlights Issues Facing Veterinary Practice Ownership
If you are a practice owner or manager, these are the issues you are grappling with on a daily basis.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year's Western Veterinary Conference (WVC) in Las Vegas, the GeniusVets Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium was declared the must-see event as it encompassed the power of the veterinary community and offered expert insights and awareness into the real challenges veterinary practice owners are currently facing.
The symposium, which took place on Sunday, February 18th, drew together five presidents from the veterinary industry's leading associations and organizations, a veterinary accounting expert, founder of one of the most successful veterinary practices in the country, and a marketing strategy specialist.
In a recent survey, GeniusVets gathered opinions from 70 owners of high-performing veterinary practices regarding the trends, threats, and opportunities facing practice ownership in 2024. The survey revealed 53 different topics, highlighting the pressures of an industry that is grappling with seismic shifts.
At the WVC Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium, industry leaders further explored these topics, providing a guiding light to a captivated audience. The formidable panel of industry leaders was open about addressing the core issues affecting today's veterinary practices. Topics included culture, processes, HR issues, shortages of doctors and techs, financial pressures from rising costs, prices for veterinary services that seem to have reached the top of the price-elasticity curve, and more.
This session, facilitated by GeniusVets Co-Founder, David Hall, featured American Veterinary Medical Association President Dr. Rena Carlson, American Animal Hospital Association President Dr. Mark Thompson, Veterinary Management Groups President Matthew Salois, PAW Consulting President Dr. Peter Weinstein, and The Veterinary Cooperative President Nick McCart. The panelists went beyond simply sharing their views and expertise — they had honest conversations presenting differing viewpoints and gave the audience far more than expected.
The survey results, along with the questions and answers from the expert panel, will be made available within the next week, forming a unique resource for practice owners and managers. An event resources page has been made available with video replays of all four sessions, including downloads of the presented materials and links to special offers from the event sponsors.
"If you are a practice owner or manager, these are the issues you are grappling with on a daily basis. By bringing together insights from leaders of the most influential organization in veterinary medicine, along with tips and recommendations from some of the most successful practice owners in the country, we’ve created resources that can help you overcome your challenges while identifying and taking advantage of real opportunities," said David Hall.
In addition to the panel discussion, Dr. Michele Drake presented an impactful session based on her newly released book “Building The Practice You Want: 10 Steps to Creating a Remarkable Veterinary Hospital", providing attendees with key insights into solving the challenges within their hospitals and achieving their goals. David Hall’s session demonstrated why current trends point to the next 2-3 years as being the best opportunity in our lifetimes to grow and strengthen independent veterinary practices, and how veterinary hospitals can best position themselves for success. Terry O'Neil, the single most impactful financial voice in the veterinary industry, delivered practical advice on financial health and strategic financial planning.
Following the event, Dr. Drake expressed her excitement, "We're thrilled with the reception and engagement we experienced at WVC this year. By connecting with other veterinary professionals in this way, sharing knowledge, and celebrating our passion for the pet health industry we’ve created something very special that is pushing the industry forward."
“If this event demonstrated one thing, it’s that the veterinary industry has for far too long been led by the voices of outsiders. It’s time to put a spotlight on the voices of independent practice owners, and for the rest of the industry to focus their attention on the professionals that are at the heart of the industry. That’s the independent veterinary practice owners”, said Hall.
GeniusVets will be publishing the results of the study: “The Trends, Threats, and Opportunities Facing Veterinary Practice Ownership in 2024” in the coming weeks and will be diving into a series of webinars and podcasts interviewing practice owners and industry leaders to further explore these topics.
For more information about GeniusVets, the forthcoming study, webinars, and future events, please visit email: mediarelations@geniusvets.com
