Diasome Pharmaceuticals Launches Groundbreaking OPTI-2 Phase 2b Trial in Type 1 Diabetes

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel liver targeting drug platform, announced today the initiation of the OPTI-2 Phase 2b clinical trial. This important study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Diasome’s HDV-Insulin Lispro in comparison with standard Insulin Lispro for mealtime glucose control in adults with Type 1 diabetes.

The OPTI-2 trial is a randomized, double-blind study that will enroll 220 participants to be followed over a six-month treatment period. Study subjects will utilize the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system throughout the study for optimizing doses of both long and short acting insulins.

Dr. Todd Hobbs, Chief Medical Officer at Diasome, stated, "The OPTI-2 trial represents a significant leap forward in our mission to improve the lives of those living with Type 1 diabetes. Our aim with HDV-Insulin is to mitigate the persistent challenge of hypoglycemia when diabetes patients such as myself attempt to tightly control their blood glucose levels."

The study is designed to showcase how Diasome’s liver-targeted insulin can prevent nighttime low blood sugar events and maintain stable long-term blood sugar control compared to conventional insulin treatment.

"Our goal is to showcase the benefits of engaging the body’s main glucose regulatory system, the liver, and in doing so transforming the day to day management of diabetes," added Dr. Hobbs.

The first participant has been dosed, and recruitment is ongoing, with the target completion date set for Q3 2025.

About Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering hepatocyte cell drug targeting to restore hepatocyte metabolism and treat metabolic diseases. Diasome's Hepatocyte Targeting Platform reestablishes hepatocyte function, addressing the root cause of dysregulations central to major metabolic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and dyslipidemia. Diasome aims to deliver superior patient outcomes and enhanced disease management by leveraging the hepatocyte's natural regulatory functions.

