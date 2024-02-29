Abyde Recognized as a Top Workplace in 2024

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a leading provider of healthcare compliance solutions, is thrilled to announce it has been named a Top Workplace for 2024 by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. This prestigious award recognizes companies in the Tampa Bay area with exceptional workplace cultures, fostering employee engagement and satisfaction.

As a local company, Abyde is especially proud of this recognition, highlighting its commitment to creating a positive and thriving work environment for its team. This award comes on the heels of Abyde being named a Best Place to Work in 2023 by the same organization.

"Being named a Top Workplace two years in a row is an incredible honor and a testament to our dedication to our employees," said Matt DiBlasi, CEO and Co-Founder of Abyde. "Our vision of enriching lives so that impactful legacies are left for the generations to come is crucial to our success. This award is a reflection of the positive and collaborative culture we've built together."

The Top Workplaces award is based on confidential employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, a research-backed employee engagement technology company. The survey assesses various aspects of workplace culture, including leadership, communication, career opportunities, and work-life balance. Abyde's strong performance in these areas contributed significantly to their recognition as a Top Workplace.

"This award is a valuable recognition for Abyde and further validates our position as an employer of choice in the Tampa Bay area," concluded DiBlasi. "We are committed to continuously improving our work environment and attracting top talent to join our growing team."

About Abyde

Abyde is a leading provider of healthcare compliance solutions, dedicated to simplifying compliance for healthcare practices and organizations nationwide. Their intuitive software and expert guidance empower organizations to confidently navigate complex regulations and maintain compliance with HIPAA and OSHA.