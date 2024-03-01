Ascendant Detox - NYC Presents Comprehensive Treatment Approach for Marijuana Addiction

Ascendant Detox - NYC Ascendant Detox - NYC Outside View Ascendant Detox - NYC Inpatient Marijuana Rehab Ascendant Detox - NYC Marijuana Detox Center Ascendant Detox - NYC Marijuana Substance Abuse Treatment

Ascendant Detox - NYC's marijuana addiction treatment program provides compassionate care within a luxurious and supportive environment conducive to healing.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, U.S.A., March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendant Detox - NYC, a distinguished addiction treatment center renowned for its personalized care and innovative therapies, announces its enhanced capability to address marijuana addiction effectively. Situated in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, at 113 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022. Ascendant Detox - NYC introduces a tailored program designed to support individuals in overcoming marijuana dependence and achieving lasting recovery.

With the legalization and normalization of marijuana, addiction to this substance is becoming increasingly prevalent. Ascendant Detox - NYC recognizes the unique challenges posed by marijuana addiction and is proud to offer evidence-based therapies and holistic approaches to aid individuals in their journey toward sobriety.

"At Ascendant, we understand the complexities of marijuana addiction and the importance of addressing it with a comprehensive treatment plan," stated Alex Contino, Director of Continuing Care at Ascendant Detox - NYC. "Our approach integrates evidence-based therapies with holistic modalities to empower individuals to reclaim control of their lives."

Ascendant Detox - NYC's marijuana addiction treatment program encompasses a range of therapeutic interventions tailored to meet the diverse needs of each patient. These include:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) & Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT): Evidence-based therapies aimed at identifying and modifying thought patterns and behaviors associated with marijuana use, while enhancing coping skills and emotional regulation.

Art Therapy: Utilizing creative expression as a means of exploring emotions, processing trauma, and fostering self-awareness, aiding individuals in developing healthier coping mechanisms.

Family Therapy: Engaging family members in the recovery process to address relational dynamics, improve communication, and strengthen support systems crucial for sustained sobriety.

Relapse Prevention Therapy: Equipping individuals with practical skills and strategies to identify triggers, manage cravings, and navigate high-risk situations effectively, minimizing the likelihood of relapse.

Dual Diagnosis Treatment: Addressing co-occurring mental health disorders such as anxiety or depression, which often accompany marijuana addiction, through integrated treatment approaches.

"In our commitment to holistic healing, we recognize the significance of addressing not only the physical dependence on marijuana but also the underlying emotional and psychological factors contributing to addiction," added Contino.

Individuals seeking personalized and effective treatment for marijuana addiction are encouraged to reach out to Ascendant Detox - NYC at (917) 456-9288 for more information.