Allbound and Channel Mechanics join forces to provide industry’s most comprehensive PRM platform
Combination to create game-changing, scalable PRM platform for mid-market and enterprise customers in $12 billion market for global channel software.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allbound, one of the leading Partner Relationship Management (PRM) vendors, today announced it has acquired Channel Mechanics, creating the industry’s most comprehensive PRM platform with more than 1.1 million registered opportunities totalling more than $140 billion of sales through partnerships on the combined platforms. This combination forges a game-changing, scalable platform for mid-market and enterprise customers to grow their channel businesses and shape the future of the channel ecosystem.
“The combination of Allbound and Channel Mechanics transforms us from a leading PRM platform to a battle-ready ecosystem enablement solution - the first of its kind,” said Allbound CEO Paul Szemerenyi. “Channel Mechanics is renowned for its unique program automation capabilities, phenomenal track record of growth and customer retention, and strong enterprise solutions. These key aspects of the business perfectly complement Allbound’s scalable growth platform, leading sales and customer success organization, and mid-market focus.”
“The coming together of our two companies provides our customers with the most complete PRM platform in the market. The joint offering is transformational for the market and will help our customers create competitive advantage, build partner loyalty, and accelerate revenue within their partner ecosystem. Customers are at the heart of everything we do. Having the opportunity to equip them with a complete set of capabilities, that enables them to better manage their partner ecosystem, is a truly exciting prospect.” said Kenneth Fox, CEO of Channel Mechanics.
Allbound and Channel Mechanics have each excelled in anticipating and meeting customer and partner needs, delivering innovative partner enablement capabilities. However, no PRM vendor has yet delivered the full functionality needed to leverage the coming partner ecosystem opportunity. This newly combined platform addresses many ecosystem requirements, while still meeting the needs of PRM across a range of company sizes and partnership types.
Channel Mechanics’ powerful partner program automation capabilities and CRM, ERP, LMS and account management integrations will allow customers to more fully leverage Allbound’s rich relationship data and AI-driven partnership engine, all within an intuitive, simple interface that empowers partners and users with robust tools, data insights, and real-time KPIs.
Both platforms will be fully maintained, while the combined company creates a new, unified platform designed with the partner ecosystem in mind, unlocking mutual value across segments, verticals, and geographies. The combined business will be united under the Allbound brand.
“The partnership software segment is fragmented and hungry for leadership,” said John DeLoche, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus Growth Partners, the majority owner of the combined company. “Channel sales often represent an enterprise’s largest revenue driver, and analysts estimate that more than 70% of commerce takes place through channel sales with most of that still tracked on spreadsheets. Together, Allbound and Channel Mechanics create the definitive category leader in this space, uniquely positioned to deliver the standard of excellence customers deserve.”
About Allbound
Allbound is a technology that unlocks the potential of your business relationships. We are the glue between businesses, providing a SaaS platform that automates every step of the partner relationship lifecycle. We reduce relationship management costs and provide insights that can be used to identify mutually beneficial business opportunities that fuel growth. Our customers typically see customer acquisition increases of 55% and cost savings of 65% through automation of partner-sourced business.
About Channel Mechanics
Channel Mechanics puts ease of doing business with partners at the core of our Channel Program Automation Platform. With the world’s leading vendors utilizing the Channel Mechanics Platform for their partner community and channel teams, our customers are driving competitive advantage, accelerating revenue, and building partner loyalty. The Channel Mechanics platform ensures a simple and consistent experience for vendors to design, configure, launch and measure the ROI on multiple partner programs for all partner types. By optimizing the operational aspects of programs, vendors create a frictionless partner experience.
About Invictus Growth Partners
Invictus Growth Partners is a growth equity and buyout firm that invests in outstanding bootstrapped and capital efficient, automation-enabled cloud software, cybersecurity and fintech companies that seek capital and strategic resources to accelerate their growth. The firm and all its professionals are based in San Mateo, CA.
