Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 28, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 29, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to Undeclared Milk Company Name: Electric City Sweets Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars

Company Announcement

Electric City Sweets of Scranton, PA is recalling 1,644 Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars, due to undeclared milk in the ingredient statement and allergen statement. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall was initiated after a consumer reported the issue to the retailer where they had purchased the affected item. The milk-containing product was distributed in packaging identified with the allergen on the front panel display however it did not reveal the presence of milk in the ingredient list as required.

The product was distributed through online ordering at Electric City Sweets.com and Wholesale accounts, which services:

- Scranton, PA

- Milford, PA

- Delray Beach, FL

- Marina Del Rey, CA

- Orlando, FL

- North Carolina

This action relates only to:

ELECTRIC CITY SWEET 1.75OZ RED VELVET MILK CHOCOLATE BARS (UPC #860005974467) A 1.75oz milk chocolate candy bar with Lot 0101461635, Best By Date of 05/16/2025 and Lot 0101542739, Best By Date of 05/29/2025

Only two specific lot codes are impacted. No other Lot Codes, or any other Electric City Sweets products, are involved in this action.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at 1-570-430-8999 (Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST) or via our website at ELECTRIC CITY SWEETS.

Sweet Regards,

Michele Polito

CEO