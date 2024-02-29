Hamptons Whodunit Mystery & True Crime Festival
The inaugural festival was a drop-dead success!”EAST HAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1658, East Hampton Village was known for its witches. Now, it is known for the thrills and chills of Hamptons Whodunit.
— The East Hampton Star
The second annual Hamptons Whodunit will take place in East Hampton Village April 11-14, 2024. Founded in 2023, it is the first ever mystery & true crime festival in the Hamptons.
The inaugural festival and was declared a “drop-dead success” by The East Hampton Star. Over 1,000 guests traveled from across the US, and from as far away as London, California, and New Zealand to participate in over twenty-four panels and multiple interactive events. 2023 press coverage at https://hamptonswhodunit.org/press
This year’s Hamptons Whodunit will feature thrilling in-person discussions with 22 bestselling fiction authors, 15 internationally renowned true crime experts, book signings, and a myriad of interactive activities, mostly taking place within walking distance in East Hampton Village.
Educational activities include special programming for the students of East Hampton High School and free panels with bestselling authors, while highlighting the joy of reading mysteries.
Other interactive events include:
• Whodunit Trivia
• Graveyard Tours with the Town Crier, Hugh King
• Escape rooms for ages 12+
• Wine & Crime, an event where guests become rookie detectives in a simulated war room of a homicide unit to help try and solve a real cold case with a chilled glass of wine.
• Forensics World will present a realistic simulated crime scene and offers guests a unique opportunity to solve a murder mystery in a fun and competitive setting.
Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with authors and legal experts at the Kick-Off Cocktail Party at the venerable Maidstone Club, and the Meet the Experts Luncheon.
For more information, day and weekend passes visit https://hamptonswhodunit.org Tickets for all special events go on sale March 1.
