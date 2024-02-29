America’s Top 100 Retailers Capture 115% of Discretionary Spending Growth in 2023
The RC Top 100 reveals how Americans are reallocating spending. An amount equal to 115% of all incremental consumer spending was captured by big chains.
It is a remarkable that an amount equal to 115% of all incremental consumer spending was captured by big chains – chains that have both national scale and the next generation of retail capabilities.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Cities has released its annual listing of the largest consumer-discretionary retail chains in the United States. The Retail Cities’ 2024 Top 100 is the result of hours of reviewing government, consumer, and retailer data as it was revealed throughout 2023 and early 2024.
— Bryan Gildenberg
The Big Capture Significant Share
"The RC Top 100 is a revealing view on how Americans are reallocating valuable spending in a highly-competitive retail environment," said Bryan Gildenberg, Managing Director of Retail Cities North America. "It is a remarkable statement that an amount equal to 115% of all incremental consumer spending was captured by big chains – chains that have both national scale and are building the next generation of retail capabilities."
The new list shows that 2023 was one of the tightest growth years in the past seven years – with new spending totaling just under USD$200billion. The result was that the top three expansionist retailers – Amazon, Walmart, and 7-Eleven – captured an amount equal to 53% of all new spending.
The “C” In “C-Store” Stands For “Consolidation”
4 of the top 7 spend capturers achieved 2023 success through major acquisitions. In particular, consolidation in the convenience store sector saw several large-scale retailers make their way onto the Top 100 for the first time. The biggest aggregators were 7-Eleven, who bought Speedway; BP America who bought Travel Centers of America; Aldi, who bought Southeastern Grocers; and Racetrac who bought Gulf Oil.
The Top 7 Retailer Expansionists in 2023
Visit www.RetailCities.com to download the full Top 100 ranking and accompanying analysis.
The 5 Es Effortlessly Explain Expansion Economics
Gildenberg states, “We created a Top 100 that looks at total discretionary spending for a simple reason: The lines of competition are blurring.” The 2024 ranking groups retailers in five classes-of-trade (COTs): Essentials, Eating Out, Elegance, Expertise, and e-Commerce. The five COTs reveal a picture of American industry where consolidation is the order of the day. “Going beyond traditional channel definitions we look to capture spending growth patterns by need states – among both primarily brick and mortar and primarily eCommerce selling platforms”.
The Consolidation of Fragmentation
“When I look at the list of successful retailers in the 2024 ranking, it is amazing to see just how much Amazon’s third-party sellers are changing the nature of traditional mom & pop retailing,” says Gildenberg. “In the past, small mom & pop operators socked away savings to invest in renting a store front on main street. Now, using marketplace selling tools, entrepreneurs can list their items on Walmart, Amazon, Ebay, or Shein, and reach a national audience,” continues Gildenberg.
The Method
Retail Cities’ Top 100 list is based on in-house research looking at system-wide sales of both public and private retailers. Retail Cities uses proprietary estimates in the instances where retailers do not report their own performance figures. The latest ranking shows that the ‘average’ Top 100 Retailer in 2024 is Starbucks, a company with USD$35 billion in annual system-wide sales, with growth of 12% in 2023. This year’s Top 100 has set a high-bar to achieve average.
Further Information
A detailed press kit is available for all interested parties at www.retailcities.com/top-100-retailer-ranking. Additionally, Bryan Gildenberg will lead a free webinar to discuss this year’s findings on March 14th, at 11 AM EST. Participants can register via this LINK or on retailcities.com/whitepaper.
Press and Industry Contact:
Mary Wallace, Client Services at Retail Cities Global Inc
207-504-4563
Mary.Wallace@RetailCities.com
About Retail Cities Global Inc
Retail Cities is a business-to-business information, workshop and market intelligence company that provides data and advisory services to companies looking to understand competition in retail at a macro and micro level. Retail Cities specializes in helping companies understand the future of retail, and then adopting stretch-objectives to capture more than fair-share of the future. For more information on Retail Cities, visit RetailCities.com.
Retail Cities Global Inc
Retail Cities Global Inc
+1 207-504-4563
email us here