DNREC Opens Youth Environmental Summit

DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin toured the YES! event to talk with students, including Newark Charter School sophomores Zahra Ali and Zimo (Alina) Wang. /DNREC photo.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) once again joined Delaware’s Youth Environmental Summit (YES!), with Secretary Shawn M. Garvin delivering the opening plenary to kick off the 2024 event. The student-led conference, sponsored by DNREC, was held on Thursday, Feb. 29, at the University of Delaware’s Clayton Hall Conference Center in Newark.

“Today I was able to interact with young people engaged in activities that will improve and ensure our Earth’s health into the future,” said Secretary Garvin. ‘DNREC has been pleased to support the Youth Environmental Summit since its inception in 2020. It is a great opportunity for students to learn how to make an even more significant impact.”

He also encouraged the students at the summit to apply what they have learned about critical issues such as climate change, clean water, and environmental justice, as well as considering environmental careers in STEM fields.

YES! not only provided a forum to learn from guest speakers, like Secretary Garvin, but also encouraged students to network with peers, exchange ideas, and collaborate on action plans for their schools and communities. About 35 colleges and universities, nonprofits, and agencies, including DNREC, exhibited at the conference, providing information and resources to students.

“Our student leaders are dedicated to action. Talk is great, but action is better. YES! is learning, educating, advocating, and progressing towards a healthier, greener, and more sustainable future,” said Runyi Liu, the 2024 YES! student leader chair. “It’s time to take a LEAP for environmental advocacy!”

YES! was created by a coalition of educators from Delaware high schools, non-profit environmental organizations and public agencies. The inaugural conference in February 2020 was attended by more than 270 students from 20 Delaware schools representing all three counties. In 2023, more than 500 students from 33 schools from across the state attended the summit. DNREC is a fifth-year sponsor of the event.

YES! was entirely free of charge and included lunch. It was open to Delaware high school students and educators who advise school teams.

