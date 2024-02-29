Now For Preorder: A Limited Supply of 200 Anti-Snore Mouth Guard+ Arrive In March at SnoreLessNow.com

Limited release of 200 Mouth Guards in March available now!

SnoreLessNow receives its first shipment of mandibular advancement devices from Switzerland

MT. AIRY, MD, US, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SnoreLessNow receives the United States’ first-ever shipment of Anti-Snore Mouth Guard+, a Swiss-made mandibular advancement device that is designed to alleviate snoring and promote deeper sleep. The Anti-Snore Mouth Guard+ makes its debut after just receiving 510(k) FDA clearance in January 2024.

The Maryland-based company’s Anti-Snore Mouth Guard+ is available for pre-order now on SnoreLessNow’s website with the first 200 purchasers able to receive their order in the middle of March 2024.

Known as the SomnoFit-S® in Europe, the Anti-Snore Mouth Guard+ is a small dental appliance that reduces snoring by positioning the jaw gently forward, allowing the perfect opening for increased airflow and eliminating airway obstruction by tissues inside the mouth. No prescription is required.

The material is made of high-quality Swiss biomedical polymers and uses up to 40% less materials than other mandibular advancement devices on the US market which makes it more flexible and discreet to wear. The device creates a perfect customized fit by taking a mold impression of the wearer’s teeth. It can even be placed in hot water to be molded and remolded again.

The Anti-Snore Mouth Guard+ is clinically recommended by Dr. Andres Salazar, a Maryland-based physician who recognizes the benefits of treating snoring in his patients. “It is an effective over-the-counter snoring solution in comparison to other similar products on the market.” - Dr. Andres Salazar

500,000+ units of the device have already been sold in Europe and it can be found in the majority of Swiss pharmacies. No masks, no hoses, just sleep. SnoreLessNow was recently awarded Top ENT Solutions Provider of 2023 by Medtech Outlook Magazine. Their team of professional sleep consultants is working diligently to bring the latest advancements in sleep science to help families achieve their best sleep.

The new Anti-Snore Mouth Guard+ by SnoreLessNow can be preordered now at www.SnoreLessNow.com.