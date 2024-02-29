Submit Release
Manchin Statement On Importance Of Kroger To Our West Virginia Communities

February 29, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on Kroger union employees stalled contract negotiations.

“I greatly value the diligent work every Kroger team member performs in West Virginia and the indispensable role Kroger stores and their employees fill in our communities,” said Senator Manchin.  I encourage all parties to come back to the negotiating table as soon as possible to preserve jobs and benefits and keep these essential stores operational and thriving.”

