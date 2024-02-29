Gentell Introduces FASTCARE® 2.0 – National Medical Database Devoted To Wound Care, With Analytical & Predictive AI
David Navazio, Gentell President & CEO
New, Evolutionary Technology Uses Artificial Intelligence To Enhance Personalization And Improve Results In Delivering Wound Care
We believe Gentell Fastcare 2.0 will become a new standard advancing technology to facilitate patient histories, aggregate wound care best practices, recommend protocols & deliver training suggestions”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Navazio, President and CEO of Gentell, Inc., one of the largest wound care manufacturers in North America, announced the introduction of Gentell Fastcare® 2.0. The program will be a significant upgrade because it will feature artificial intelligence analytics as well as other technical and security enhancements.
— David Navazio - President & CEO, Gentell
First introduced in 2011, Gentell Fastcare® is offered as part of the Gentell Total Wound Care Solution, a comprehensive wound care management system, used in close to 4,000 long-term care facilities throughout North America. Gentell Fastcare® is an electronic health record (EHR) system designed to save nursing time while improving quality and accuracy by simplifying documentation, tracking and reporting of wound care.
Said Navazio, “We believe Gentell Fastcare 2.0 will become the new standard in wound care management because of its ability to provide instant patient histories, aggregate wound care best practices, recommend ideal treatment protocols and deliver training suggestions, as well as to provide two-click supplies replenishment and to facilitate insurance company interaction. There is nothing else like it.”
Navazio notes that every wound care record, every day, will be entered in Gentell Fastcare® 2.0 further enhancing Gentell’s secure global wound care database, improving wound care consistency and quality.
Gentell Fastcare® 2.0 is also able to provide reports filtered by numerous factors including type of wound, type of treatment and more. Facilities can compare results against previous time periods, as well as against global results, in order to monitor results and track progress towards achieving standards goals.
Said Navazio, “Gentell Fastcare® 2.0 offers the exciting potential to turn wound care into a positive initiative where team members can be proud of their accomplishments in helping patients and in improving outcomes. By adopting what we call a Wound Care Culture™, using Gentell Fastcare® 2.0 as its information foundation, it will serve as a valuable, positive measure of brand quality for patients, for healthcare facilities and for our industry.”
Current customers of Gentell will receive a system upgrade to Gentell Fastcare® 2.0 prior to the intro date.
-----------
ABOUT DAVID NAVAZIO AND GENTELL
David Navazio is the President and CEO of Gentell, Inc. and affiliated companies. Starting in 1994, with a small home medical equipment and respiratory company, David built Gentell to be a world leader in wound care. His pioneering vision has inspired innovations such as advanced wound healing protocols, developed uniquely for nursing homes, the creation of state-of-the-art wound care products, industry-leading wound treatment educational programs, cutting-edge wound care management technology and more.
Among many accomplishments, David worked with the National Association for the Support of Long Term Care (NASL) and was instrumental for having the Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA) recognize advanced wound care products. The result was a Congressional change to the Medicare Coverage Policies (Section 2079) to not only recognize wound care but to provide coverage for advanced wound care products.
David is Board Chair Emeritus of Pearl S. Buck International, on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, West Central New Jersey region, and active in leadership of regional Rotary International. He is also Honorary Commander of Joint Base MDL and a board member of the Liguori Academy.
Gentell is one of North America’s largest wound care dressing manufacturers with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and China, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers.
Gentell
2701 Bartram Road
Bristol, PA 19007 USA
Toll Free: 1-800-840-9041
Phone: 215-788-2700
Fax: 215-788-2715
Website: Gentell.com
LinkedIn: /in/davidnavazio /company/gentell
Twitter: @gentell 2701
Facebook: facebook.com/woundadvisor
# # #
Leo Levinson
GroupLevinson Public Relations
+ +1 2155454600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn