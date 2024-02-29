Smile Flossophy Now Offers Convenient Same-Day Crowns
The team at Smile Flossophy is proud to announce that they are now offering same-day dental crowns in West Windsor Township, NJWEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental crowns are one of the most common solutions to tooth damage, yet the process has stayed largely the same for decades: impressions are taken of the tooth, a temporary crown is created and placed, and then the wait starts for a lab to complete a permanent crown. In the meantime, patients are left with fragile, temporary crowns for weeks at a time.
The dental care team at Smile Flossophy believes patients deserve better. That’s why their practice now offers revolutionary same-day crowns made from durable zirconia ceramic. Using Glidewell fastmill.io™ technology, patients at Smile Flossophy can receive a permanent dental crown in just one visit.
Smile Flossophy’s same-day crowns allow patients to be involved in their own care. Thanks to digital scanners, they see a real-time, 3D image of their mouth, which Dr. Sunny Thakkar uses to explain the problem and demonstrate how the custom-fit crown will protect the damaged tooth. Additionally, all fastmill.io™ crowns are made of body-safe zirconia ceramic, so patients know exactly what materials are going in their mouth.
When it comes to actually preparing the crown, the fastmill.io™ process is completed in a matter of hours. A patient’s tooth is scanned, designs are created, the crown is milled, and the finished product is permanently placed—one appointment, one fitting, one crown.
Smile Flossophy doesn’t compromise when it comes to patients. Glidewell’s zirconia crowns can not only withstand the forces of biting and chewing, but they’re also less likely to wear down other teeth over time. Adding to their durability is the fact that fastmill.io™ mills crowns from a single piece of ceramic. The finished product is crack-resistant and stain-resistant, so a same-day crown’s functionality is as good as its appearance.
Dr. Sunny Thakkar and the team at Smile Flossophy have made it their mission to make going to the dentist less intimidating. Offering Glidewell fastmill.io™ dental crowns is yet another way the practice makes dental care convenient and comfortable. Individuals with cracked, chipped, broken, or decayed teeth can get quick results that are also long-lasting, safe, and attractive. Patients shouldn’t settle for anything less! Smile Flossophy was designed with patient comfort and convenience in mind.
Contact:
Smile Flossophy
43 Princeton Hightstown Rd., Suite #5
West Windsor Township, NJ 08550
(609) 622-4732
https://smileflossophy.com
Tiffany Toudouze
Transcendental
+1 2109104212
email us here