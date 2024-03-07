How Angel Oak Nursing Goes Above and Beyond for Their Residents
EINPresswire.com/ -- For residents at the Ivy at Angel Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina each day is a brand new adventure. While residents are drawn to the center for their state of the art therapies, medical care, and staff, they stay for the fun! Angel Oak treatments cater both to short and long term care, but their activities and amenities are for everyone. Something like a haircut may seem mundane to the average person, but for these residents a beauty service is something special that shows that they are being cared for beyond just their physical needs.
One particular example of how this warm environment is cultivated is this past month’s Valentine’s day dance where residents danced the night away and two lucky members were crowned king and queen at the end of the night. Sheila, a dedicated Ivy leadership team member, shares that, “the Valentine’s dance was very special. To see our residents get out of their comfort zones, get dressed up, and experience a night that reminded them of their youth was something I am very proud to have worked on.” She goes on to say that, “while the events are always a blast, I also love the more mundane day to day experience, because no day is exactly the same. Our residents are always sharing stories from their past, we’re making them laugh with fun community news, and the overall atmosphere is just one of joy.”
That’s why Ivy Healthcare Group President Ryan Coane says that, “I am proud of the work and collaboration that Ivy Healthcare workers put into ensuring that each resident, no matter their age, aliment, or medical situation, is treated with respect and compassion. At the Ivy we focus on creating a community that can lift each other up while still having fun. The medical attention is just the beginning of all the services we go out of our way to offer to make sure that each of our residents feel at home.”
About Ivy Healthcare Group:
At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of care, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff’s goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.
