Singer Dez Duron Sets Nashville Residency at AB Hillsboro Village
The crooner will perform monthly at the intimate Nashville music venue.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dez Duron, who launched into the spotlight on The Voice, will headline a Spring residency at Nashville’s AB Hillsboro Village, with the first concert set for March 28, 2024.
The acclaimed singer, whose blend of vintage crooner and modern pop star lifted him into the Top 8 of the Voice and won the praises of judges Blake Shelton and Christina Aguilera, will bring all the romance and mid-century vibes of his palate of originals and standards to the AB Hillsboro Village stage monthly through late June.
Duron is crafting the residency, “to be an experience people will love coming back to over and over again,” he explains. “A great atmosphere to enjoy timeless music."
Tickets for the March 28 kickoff concert at AB Hillsboro Village, located at 2111 Belcourt Ave. in Nashville, are currently on sale via AnzieBlue.com’s ticketing page. Fans have the choice of purchasing standard tickets for $20 each, or VIP tickets ($30 each, $50 per pair) that include early entry and reserved seating. Each night of Duron’s residency will also include special guests.
"These nights will be full of music and talent that everyone can enjoy, with iconic songs from every era," Duron says.
In addition to the March 28 date, Duron’s residency at AB will also include concerts on April 25, May 16, and June 20 which will go onsale after March 28.
More venue information is available at AnzieBlue.com.
"I'm excited to create the perfect combination of great music and atmosphere for a night out in Nashville," Duron adds.
Nashville’s only woman-owned music venue, AB Hillsboro Village, has hosted more than 200 events — including Steve Earle, Joy Oladokun, and official AMERICANAFEST showcases — since opening its doors to music in March 2023.
ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:
Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, AB (formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol, catering to locals and designed by Savage Interior Design to inspire creativity. With a capacity of 250, AB is equipped to host a variety of events — from live music to comedy shows and beyond — that appeal to Nashville locals.
