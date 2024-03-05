For Residents at Silver Oak Nursing the Month of February was Filled With Celebrations and Cheer
EINPresswire.com/ -- This past month the Residents of the Ivy at Silver Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Marion, Iowa were excited to partake in many different events that the staff worked hard to execute. The month started off with a festive Mardi Gras celebration that had residents dancing, and celebrating together with lively music and food. However, like any good Mardi Gras celebration the party didn’t stop there. Later on in the month residents were then given the opportunity to participate in a sweetheart themed Valentine’s dinner where both communal and private love stories were highlighted and cherished.
These are just two examples of the many events that the Ivy puts on for their residents and what they each highlight is the staff's dedication and care for each of their members. Lindsey, one of Silver Oak’s exceptional leadership team members says, “the energy we see from our residents leading up to, during, and after events is something that never disappoints. While our regular day to day programming helps our residents live their best lives no matter their age or ability, everyone enjoys a special occasion where they get to have fun with their friends.”
Additionally, what makes Silver Oak and Ivy Healthcare Group stand out is the comradery, respect, and love between the patients, staff, and even the broader community. The Ivy aims to both take care of individual needs while also strengthening the broader community and provide top of the line care.
Ivy Healthcare Group President Ryan Coane says it best, “I am proud of the work and collaboration that Ivy Healthcare workers put into ensuring that each resident, no matter their age, aliment, or medical situation, is treated with respect and compassion. At the Ivy we focus on creating a community that can lift eachother up while still having fun. The medical attention is just the beginning of all the services we go out of our way to offer to make sure that each of our residents feel at home.”
About Ivy Healthcare Group:
At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of care, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff’s goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.
Visit- https://ivyhealthcaregroup.com/index.php#
https://www.silveroaknursing.com/
Warren Cohn
RocketShipPR
+1 917-796-7463
warren@rocketshippr.com