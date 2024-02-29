AnzenSage Launches AnzenOT: Pioneering Software for Simplified OT Cybersecurity Risk Management
AnzenSage introduces AnzenOT, an innovative software simplifying OT cybersecurity risk management with AI analytics
AnzenOT revolutionises how organisations assess OT cybersecurity risks, offering measurable insights that facilitate prioritised decision-making.”CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AnzenSage, a leader in cybersecurity consulting, is delighted to announce the introduction of AnzenOT, a state-of-the-art application set to redefine Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity risk management. AnzenOT underscores AnzenSage's commitment to widening its cybersecurity expertise, providing advanced solutions to organisations across a range of industries, and extending beyond its original focus on the food sector.
— Stuart King
Developed by Stuart King, CTO of AnzenSage, AnzenOT offers a comprehensive solution that eases the complexity of OT cybersecurity risk management. "Cybersecurity within OT environments is crucial for the uninterrupted operation of essential services that our society relies on," says Kristin Demoranville, CEO of AnzenSage. "AnzenOT represents the culmination of our efforts to deliver an accessible, efficient, and effective risk assessment tool, specifically tailored to the unique needs of OT infrastructure."
Equipped with an intuitive interface powered by AI-driven analytics, AnzenOT enables organisations to proactively identify, quantify, and manage cybersecurity risks. Stuart King adds, "AnzenOT revolutionises how organisations assess OT cybersecurity risks, offering measurable insights that facilitate prioritised decision-making. Fundamentally, it acts as a catalyst for informed, strategic choices in cybersecurity management."
By bridging the gap in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) across various industries, AnzenOT is not merely a tool but a strategic ally in managing OT security risk. Its development reflects our understanding of the interconnected nature of these industries and the universal challenges they face in OT cybersecurity.
Key Highlights of AnzenOT:
• Comprehensive Cost-Efficiency and Enhanced Efficiency: Delivers significant cost savings by reducing the need for external assessments and optimising the risk assessment process.
• Advanced Risk Analysis and Management: Utilises AI-driven analysis for thorough quantification of risks and proactive management of potential scenarios.
• Regulatory Compliance and Reporting Simplification: Aids compliance with detailed mapping and simplifies the reporting of metrics and KPIs.
• Versatile Application with Integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Considerations: Serves a broad range of stakeholders within the OT cybersecurity ecosystem and incorporates ESG factors, aligning cybersecurity with sustainability.
About AnzenSage:
AnzenSage's mission reaches deeply into the food industry, offering consulting services that surpass conventional cybersecurity measures. Recognising the interconnectedness of the food sector with other industries, we regard cybersecurity as a means to protect not just data but the very infrastructure critical to our existence. AnzenSage is dedicated to bolstering the resilience and integrity of these essential systems, ensuring the well-being of communities and maintaining operational continuity across the board.
For More Information:
Learn how AnzenOT can revolutionise your OT cybersecurity strategy. For enquiries or to arrange a demonstration, please visit our website, www.anzenot.com, or email info@anzensage.com.
AnzenOT: Simplifying OT Risk Management
Kristin Demoranville
AnzenSage
info@anzensage.com
