AMS Pictures Award-Winning KAREN CARPENTER: STARVING FOR PERFECTION Goes Global on Streaming Platform

AMS Pictures announces the digital premiere of their documentary Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection, with tickets available through the Eventive platform.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMS Pictures has announced their acclaimed documentary Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection will begin streaming globally on what would have been Karen’s 74th birthday, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 12:00am AET. Previously available only in the US, this captivating film delves into the life of the iconic singer, offering a poignant exploration of her struggles and triumphs. Tickets may be purchased through the Eventive platform. Due to existing distribution negotiations, the documentary will not be available in Japan or Uruguay at this time. Discussions are ongoing to bring the film to audiences in these regions in the near future.

"We're thrilled to bring Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection to audiences worldwide," said Randy Schmidt, writer and producer. "Karen's story is told here for the first time in her own words through the discovery of never before heard interview tapes. Her music and story resonate with people all over the world, and we're especially excited to now share this powerful documentary with a global audience."

In Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection, we hear Karen Carpenter’s personal struggle in her own voice through never-before-released recordings—and through the legendary voices of those who knew her and were inspired by her music.

As the #1 American musical act of the 1970s, the Carpenters were on “Top of the World,” producing a string of pop masterpieces, including “Close to You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” and “Rainy Days and Mondays.” But behind closed doors, Karen’s quest for perfection resulted in low self-esteem, a disheartening love life, and a public battle with anorexia nervosa, which resulted in her untimely death at the age of only 32.

Featured interviewees include Carnie Wilson, Cherry Boone O’Neill, Belinda Carlisle, Bob James, Carol Burnett, Cubby O'Brien, Tom Nolan, Suzanne Somers, Randy Schmidt, Olivia Newton-John, Mike Curb, Maria Galeazzi, Louis Virtel, Kristin Chenoweth, Karen Tongson, Frankie Chavez, Doug Haverty, Cynthia Gibb, and Barry Morrow.

Produced by Dallas-based AMS Pictures, Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection was directed by Randy Martin (The Inspiration Sessions, Tiger at 30) and produced and written by Randy Schmidt (author of Little Girl Blue: The Life of Karen Carpenter, Judy Garland on Judy Garland: Interviews and Encounters). Brad Osborne (Tom Petty: Won’t Back Down, Chariot) produced and edited the film, and Carnie Wilson (of the pop band Wilson Phillips) and Andy Streitfeld (I Was Lorena Bobbitt, #TextMeWhenYouGetHome) executive produced the documentary.

About AMS Pictures

Founded in 1982, AMS Pictures is a Texas-based creative media company known for its commitment to telling compelling stories that engage, enlighten, and entertain audiences. With a track record of producing high-quality content, AMS Pictures continues to explore diverse subjects, leaving an enduring mark in the world of documentary filmmaking.

