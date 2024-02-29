Contemporary Female Artist Susana Anaya Inspires Inclusion for International Women’s Day 2024
Mexican contemporary artist Susana Anaya launches ‘Infinite Layers of Inclusion’, a new artwork inspired by the IWD 2024’s theme of #InspireInclusion.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contemporary artist Susana Anaya announces the launch of her new artwork inspired by and celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024’s theme of #InspireInclusion. The artwork, titled ‘Infinite Layers of Inclusion’, will be displayed publicly during a one-week exhibition launching on IWD, Friday 8th March at the landmark Elizabeth Arthotel, the 5-star Ischgl hotel that is renowned for its large artwork collections and shows.
This year’s IWD theme is represented by the hand-made heart shape as the symbol to connect and rally women around the world behind the initiative, indicative of the desire to demonstrate solidarity while simultaneously acknowledging that when we truly value difference, inclusion comes from the heart – and this is the inspiration behind Anaya’s new artwork.
The new artwork from Zurich-based Anaya, a Mexican contemporary artist best regarded for her rich use of colour and explorations of physics that bring to life immersive and multi-dimensional artworks, beautifully encapsulates the multifaceted experience of women. Weaving together and building intricate layers of texture that feature four distinct purple hues, from dark to light, through Iris, Violet, Amethyst and Veronica, to reflect the complexity of their journeys. The choice of purple holds profound significance, symbolising justice, dignity and achievement in the context of women’s empowerment and IWD.
Anaya explains, “‘Infinite Layers of Inclusion’ is an artwork that creates a visual narrative to reflect my own journey while also exploring the collective experiences of the women’s movement, from acknowledging past struggles and sacrifices to celebrating the achievements of women that continue to inspire, weaving and layering those experiences to tell the story and using colour to reimagine what inclusion could look like in the future.”
Anaya, who has artworks on display in Zurich’s celebrated restaurants, Sonneberg and epoca, as well as the Lucerne headquarters of the luxury watch and jewellery brand Bucherer, is represented by Gerhart Braun Gallery in Palma, HOFA Gallery and PAVE Contemporary in London.
Mirjam Aloy, Austrian female entrepreneur and co-owner of the Elizabeth Arthotel, where the week-long exhibition is taking place, says “It has been an honour to collaborate with Susana Anaya on this special project for IWD 2024. Female empowerment and inclusion is a matter very close to my heart, and to be celebrating through art, another lifelong passion of mine, while also actively contributing to the women’s movement through the planned donation of this artwork has been a meaningful way for us to participate in IWD.”
Contemporary Mexican artist Susana Anaya's work transcends conventional boundaries, captivating audiences with its innovative fusion of form and function.
Renowned for her mastery of blending two-dimensional and three-dimensional elements, Susana creates labyrinthine artwork with layers and layers of vibrant colours and textures combining to create an immersive visual journey; textured artworks that extend beyond a picture mounted on the wall, a sculpture made from oils resting within.
Her work is highly influenced by two factors: the laws of physics and the impossible colours and textures of nature. Since childhood, Susana has been driven by a desire to shape the world around her with her hands. Growing up in the vibrant colonial city of Cuernavaca, known as ‘The Eternal Spring’, she was mesmerised by the beauty of the natural environment, the enchanting world of colours, texture and light- particularly how the ocean changed in different forms of light.
While studying industrial engineering in Mexico City, she also attended the Escuela Nacional de Artes Plásticas, immersing herself in various mediums under the guidance of the esteemed Mexican painter Zalathiel Vargas. This formative mentorship instilled in her a profound depth of expression, infusing her creations with an undeniable soulfulness.
Her signature is a distinctive style, defined by the simultaneous exploration of gravity and the laws of physics while experimenting with textures and pigment colours as she interprets the world around her, in a rhythm that mirrors the passion and intensity of her inner world.
Susana's journey has led her to Switzerland, where she currently lives, drawing inspiration from the diverse landscapes of the Swiss Alps and Mallorca where she enjoys spending time. Her art now reflects a harmonious synthesis of cultural influences.
Her works are included in many private collections and hang in esteemed venues such as the Elizabeth Art Hotel in Austria, Sonneberg and epoca restaurants in Zurich and Bucherer headquarters in Lucerne. She is represented by prestigious galleries including the Gerhardt Braun Gallery in Palma, HOFA Gallery in London and PAVE Contemporary.
Susana Anaya's art is a testament to the transformative power of creativity, inviting viewers to embark on a journey of discovery and delight in the boundless possibilities of the artistic imagination.
