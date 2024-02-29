MUFON Announces Keynote Speaker for 2024 Symposium
EINPresswire.com/ -- MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, is thrilled to unveil the keynote speaker for the much-anticipated 2024 MUFON Symposium. The event, marking its 54th year, will convene from July 11th to July 14th at the Airport Marriott in Irving, Texas.
Robert Salas, a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy from the class of 1964, will grace the stage as the keynote speaker. With a rich background spanning military service and aerospace engineering, Salas brings a wealth of expertise and firsthand experience to the Symposium.
Salas served seven years on active duty in the U.S. Air Force, fulfilling various roles including Weapons Controller, inter-continental ballistic missile Launch Officer, and missile propulsion engineer. Following his military service, he continued to contribute significantly to aerospace engineering, notably working with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Renowned for his seminal work on UFO incidents, Salas has been a pivotal figure in advocating for UFO transparency and disclosure. His publications, including "Faded Giant" and "Unidentified - The UFO Phenomenon," have provided invaluable insights into these enigmatic occurrences.
Salas's impactful advocacy extends beyond the written word. He has testified before the National Press Club and participated in the Citizen’s Hearing on Disclosure, amplifying the urgency for understanding and acknowledging UFO phenomena.
As the Symposium's keynote speaker, Robert Salas will undoubtedly captivate attendees with his depth of knowledge and compelling insights into UFO encounters. His international presence in UFO conferences and media appearances underscores his global influence in the field of UFOlogy.
"We are honored to welcome Robert Salas as our keynote speaker for the 2024 MUFON Symposium," said David MacDonald, Executive Director at MUFON. "His contributions to UFO research and advocacy are invaluable, and we eagerly anticipate the enlightening discourse he will bring to our event."
For more information and to register for the 2024 MUFON Symposium, please visit mufonsymposium.com or contact symposium@mufon.com
For more information and to register for the 2024 MUFON Symposium, please visit mufonsymposium.com or contact symposium@mufon.com
