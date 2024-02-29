See Warhol and Banksy at the major WEB3 event in Dubai. 10101.art confirms participation
10101.art, the art tokenization platform, has confirmed its participation as a sponsor at one of Dubai's biggest events, BlockchainLife.DUBAI, UAE, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10101.art confirmed its participation as a diamond sponsor at one of the biggest Dubai events. Blockchain Life, an international forum dedicated to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and mining, will take place on April 15-16 at the Festival Arena, Dubai.
At the forum, you will get a chance to see authentic Banksy art and Andy Warhol pop art live. "Turf War" by Banksy and "Campbell's Soup Cans" by Warhol will be demonstrated at the 10101.art’s D1 booth. The project has already completed its two successful sale stages of Banksy's "Turf War", with 400 more pieces of the painting finding their owners.
What Else to Expect
Alina Krot, CEO of 10101.art will be one of the main speakers at Blockchain Life, one of the largest networking events in Dubai. Alina is a seasoned financial expert who has previously worked with high-risk assets in a bank. Eventually, her career path shifted towards Blockchain technology, and now she uses her solid professional background to make art ownership easy and accessible with 10101.art. Alina's speech will be held on April 15 at 1 pm.
Monada Art Gallery Private Opening
10101.art is also taking part in a private event for Blockchain Life 2024 attendees, during which its partner gallery, Monada Art, will officially open its doors to a small circle of visitors. Monada Art stands in DIFC, Dubai, on the verge of the latest art innovations. The gallery is bridging the gap between traditional art and WEB3. The details about the event, however, are still to be announced.
Special Offer
To ensure you can attend one of the largest Dubai festival city events, the WEB3 forum Blockchain Life 2024, and get to know the team behind the project, 10101.art offers a promo code "10101art" for a 10% attendance discount. Get a ticket with a discount on the Blockchain Life website.
About 10101.art
10101.art is a unique platform combining decentralized finance (DeFi) and art. It brings classical art to the digital age, offering exciting opportunities to a global audience. 10101.art uses blockchain technology to allow secure ownership of famous artworks from different countries and periods. Through collective ownership, they aim to make classical art more accessible and safe for every art enthusiast.
