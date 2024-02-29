Durham School Services Picked by West Ada School District in Idaho for Safe, Best-in-Class Service
To Provide Student Transportation Services for the Next Five Years
We are confident that Durham School Services will uphold the highest standards of safety and reliability for our students.”MERIDIAN, ID, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, is set to embark on its unparalleled, safe, and reliable service journey for the West Ada School District, Idaho's largest school district, starting this fall and continuing for the next five years. This exciting partnership marks an expansion of DSS' robust presence in Idaho.
— Superintendent Dr. Derek Bub, West Ada School District
In its commitment to serving the students of the West Ada School District, DSS will operate 200 routes with a dedicated team comprising 260 drivers and monitors. Each bus will be outfitted with cutting-edge safety technologies, including DriveCam, Zonar, Stop Arms, and the Seon camera system, ensuring the utmost safety and security for every student on board.
"We are thrilled to extend our service to the West Ada community, further solidifying our commitment to Idaho," stated Tim Wertner, CEO of the Student Transportation Division in North America at National Express. "The West Ada School District represents the largest educational institution in Idaho, and we are immensely grateful for the opportunity to showcase our century-old legacy of delivering safe, top-tier service. Our goal is to assemble a reliable, safety-conscious team dedicated to ensuring every student's safe and punctual arrival to school."
Superintendent Dr. Derek Bub expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are confident that Durham School Services will uphold the highest standards of safety and reliability for our students. This partnership signifies a significant step forward in ensuring the well-being of our students during their daily commutes."
Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Dave Reinhart, Chief Operations Officer, added, "The introduction of Durham School Services to the West Ada School District is a positive development for our community. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration focused on providing safe and efficient transportation solutions for our students."
-END-
About Durham School Services
As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.
About West Ada School District
West Ada School District (WASD) prides itself in upholding its mission of "preparing today's students for tomorrow's challenges" by offering many distinctive programs. West Ada is the largest school district in Idaho, operating 58 public schools in Eagle, Star, Meridian, and western Boise, spanning kindergarten through high school. West Ada School District serves approximately 40,000 students and employs almost 5,000 certified and classified staff.
Edward Flavin
National Express LLC
+1 630-297-1064
email us here