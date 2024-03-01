Xalient's Triple Triumph: FT1000 Europe Recognises Three Years of Growth Excellence
Xalient recognised for fast, sustainable, and organic growth across Europe in the 8th edition of FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing CompaniesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global identity and access management (IAM), security, and network transformation specialist Xalient is pleased to announce it has been recognised as one of the FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2024. This is the third consecutive year that Xalient has received acknowledgement of its fast, sustainable, and organic growth in Europe. According to the latest rankings, Xalient is positioned 630th overall.
The FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies is based on a stringent selection process which sees Financial Times and Statista working together to identify the fastest growing companies across Europe through an initial conversation directly with companies involved followed by supplementary research. Companies are then selected based on various criteria including generating revenue of €100,000 in 2019 and at least €1.5 million generated in 2022. It is important that this revenue growth rate is primarily organic (i.e. internally stimulated) rather than achieved through acquisitions.
According to Sherry Vaswani, CEO at Xalient, “We are thrilled to have been selected as one of FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies for the third consecutive year. Xalient was established nine years ago to disrupt the traditional markets for secure networking and this recognition reinforces the value of our commitment to keeping our customer’s businesses resilient, adaptable, and responsive to change.”
“Our consistent growth is driven by our commitment to innovation, delivering a robust portfolio of zero-trust solutions and AI-powered managed services that span identity, cybersecurity, and secure networking,” adds Mark Cooke, COO, Xalient. “As companies continue to adapt to a digital, hybrid world, the demand for secure solutions and trusted managed services continues to grow across various businesses and industries.”
While delivering impressive organic growth over the past year, Xalient has also bolstered its offering through two acquisitions, namely Grabowsky, a leading digital identity specialist in Europe, and Integral Partners LLC, a US-based digital identity consulting and advisory firm with over a decade of experience focused exclusively on IAM. Through these acquisitions, Xalient has not only expanded its global footprint as well as its managed service and digital identity offerings but it will also accelerate future growth in response to the accelerating demand for specialist providers that can deliver rapid, customer-centric solutions across the security landscape.
About Xalient
To learn more about Xalient and its services, visit www.xalient.com
Headquartered in the UK and with offices in the USA, Xalient counts Kellogg’s, Avis Budget Group, WPP and Keurig Dr Pepper among its clients. It was established nine years ago to disrupt the traditional markets for secure networking, taking advantage of the huge shift to cloud technology that has created high demand for flexible, cost-effective global connectivity and protection against increasingly complex cyber threats. Following the strategic acquisition of Integral Partners earlier this year, Xalient offers world class advisory, IGA, PAM, customer identity, access enforcement and other IAM solutions, as well as transformative software defined networking, cybersecurity technologies and managed services. Xalient helps the world’s largest brands become more resilient, adaptable, and responsive to change.
*Xalient was named among Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 by Financial Times and Statista for the second year running.
