HR Certified to Exhibit and Speak at The Business Show on March 6th & 7th

The mark of completion and bridging you from where you are to where you want to go.

Anthony P. Howard will be presenting on the value of HR partnership and tech's role to cost savings and employee satisfaction. Visit booth #410 for HR solutions

HR strategy and support are vital for high-performing teams, especially in small businesses. We are here to show you how.”
— Anthony P. Howard
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Human Resources solutions provider, HR Certified, announces its exciting participation at the upcoming The Business Show in Miami, FL, on March 6th and 7th.

Founder & CEO of HR Certified, Anthony P. Howard (#datHRguy), will lead two insightful presentations:

Small Business, Big Gains: The Value of HR Partnership (March 6th, Theatre 3 MI, 2:15pm - 2:45pm) – Discover how HR can be a strategic driver of growth for small businesses.

Small Business, Big Impact: Technology's Role in Cost Savings and Employee Satisfaction (March 7th, Theatre 3 MI, 2:15pm - 2:45pm) – Learn how technology can streamline operations, save costs, and boost employee experience.

Visit HR Certified at booth #410 to explore their latest HR solutions designed to help businesses unleash the power of their people.

About HR Certified, LLC

HR Certified, LLC is a leading provider of HR Certification Test Prep, HR Consulting focused on employee experience, and Training and Development services for small and medium-sized businesses. The company empowers leaders and business owners to maximize the potential of their workforce.

