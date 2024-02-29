HR Certified to Exhibit and Speak at The Business Show on March 6th & 7th
Anthony P. Howard will be presenting on the value of HR partnership and tech's role to cost savings and employee satisfaction. Visit booth #410 for HR solutions
HR strategy and support are vital for high-performing teams, especially in small businesses. We are here to show you how.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Human Resources solutions provider, HR Certified, announces its exciting participation at the upcoming The Business Show in Miami, FL, on March 6th and 7th.
— Anthony P. Howard
Founder & CEO of HR Certified, Anthony P. Howard (#datHRguy), will lead two insightful presentations:
Small Business, Big Gains: The Value of HR Partnership (March 6th, Theatre 3 MI, 2:15pm - 2:45pm) – Discover how HR can be a strategic driver of growth for small businesses.
Small Business, Big Impact: Technology's Role in Cost Savings and Employee Satisfaction (March 7th, Theatre 3 MI, 2:15pm - 2:45pm) – Learn how technology can streamline operations, save costs, and boost employee experience.
Visit HR Certified at booth #410 to explore their latest HR solutions designed to help businesses unleash the power of their people.
About HR Certified, LLC
HR Certified, LLC is a leading provider of HR Certification Test Prep, HR Consulting focused on employee experience, and Training and Development services for small and medium-sized businesses. The company empowers leaders and business owners to maximize the potential of their workforce.
