Geo Connect Asia 2024: Exploring the Transformative Power of Geospatial Technologies in Southeast Asia

29 February 2024, Singapore – Amid rapid growth in the drones and uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) space, Drones & Uncrewed Asia 2024 returns to Singapore following its successful inaugural edition last year. Organised by Montgomery Asia and co-located with Asia’s leading international geospatial industry event, Geo Connect Asia, Drones & Uncrewed Asia 2024 will take place on 6 & 7 March at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore. The highly anticipated event will feature an expanded scope and a larger stable of exhibitors and speakers, reflecting the accelerating pace of the ecosystem’s growth in the past year.

Asia Poised for Drone Dominance

Driven by the increasing and diverse use cases of drones across multiple sectors - from under the sea, beneath the ground and into the sky, the global drone industry is flying – and Asia is leading the charge. The Asian drone market is forecast to reach a staggering US$54.6 billion by 2030, fueled by the high number of companies offering services like mapping, surveying, inspection, and delivery (36%), as well as drone training and education (17%).

Asia-Pacific (APAC) alone accounted for 43% of global drone deliveries in the first half of 2023, while Asian companies are at the forefront of both drone services and manufacturing, with Malaysian Aerodyne and Japanese Terra Drone topping the global drone services rankings and Chinese giants DJI, XAG, and JOUAV firmly in the top 5 globally in drone manufacturing.

This rapid expansion of Asia’s drone industry holds the potential to fuel economic growth and job creation in areas like manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure maintenance and revolutionise various sectors by bringing speed, efficiency and sustainability. From streamlining the logistics landscape by expediting deliveries in densely populated areas, facilitating precision agriculture practices like environment and crop health monitoring, enabling faster, safer, and more cost-effective infrastructure inspection for bridges, buildings and other critical structures, and supporting search and rescue or disaster management, these emerging applications are increasingly seeing real-world use.

As the drone industry continues to mature, we can expect even more innovative applications to emerge, transforming specific industries and various aspects of life across the region. This anticipated transformation underscores the importance of fostering collaboration and innovation within the UAV ecosystem – through events such as Drones & Uncrewed Asia 2024.

Drones & Uncrewed Asia 2024: A Platform for Innovation and Collaboration

The Drones & Uncrewed Asia 2024 trade event and conference embodies the industry's dynamism as new applications and use cases for drones and UAVs in the commercial and industrial space continue to develop. Themed “Delivering solutions for an expanding Asian UAV ecosystem”, the event will offer a comprehensive platform for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders in the private and public domains to foster meaningful collaboration on critical issues like standardisation, regulation, and technology integration, ultimately accelerating innovation and shaping the future trajectory of the Asian drone industry.

Drones & Uncrewed Asia 2024 brings together a diverse range of participants and speakers, including Platinum Sponsors Viasat, leading UAV manufacturers like Quantum Systems, ST

Engineering, Thales, SwissDrones, Heron Airbridge, Sony Electronics Asia Pacific and Riebo Technology and co-location with Geo Connect Asia 2024, showcasing the latest in geospatial solutions.

Lim Ew Shawn, Chief Global Solutions Officer, Aerodyne Group, emphasises the importance of events like Drones & Uncrewed Asia 2024 for the sector: "Aerodyne continues to build its global leadership in the drone industry. Combining drone and data technology with digital transformation fuels our client solutions, including our newly developed AI swarm nested drone system. We are excited to share these advancements at the event."

