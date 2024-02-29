Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Accelerates Content Creation with nDash
Streamlining Processes for Greater Agility and Market Responsiveness
Having the interviews with our stakeholders...nDash has done a phenomenal job to break it down for anybody to read and understand.”CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence (Hexagon), a global leader in sensor, software, and autonomous solutions, discusses its content creation process through close collaboration with nDash, a leading content creation services provider. This collaboration marks a strategic step in addressing the dynamic needs of Hexagon's diverse and global customer base, enhancing agility, and improving engagement through streamlined, technically accurate, and regionally resonant content.
— Phillip Lewis, Hexagon’s Marketing Manager
Overcoming Challenges with Innovative Solutions
Hexagon faced multiple challenges in its content creation efforts, including the speed of content production, technical accuracy, tone and engagement, and local versus global content relevance. By partnering with nDash, Hexagon has overcome these hurdles, enabling a more efficient workflow and faster turnaround times, significantly reducing the content creation process from potentially four months to one-month post-interview.
"Having the interviews with our stakeholders...nDash has done a phenomenal job to break it down for anybody to read and understand," explains Phillip Lewis, Hexagon's Marketing Manager.
Technical Complexity Meets Conversational Clarity
Through direct access to Hexagon’s internal experts and comprehensive background materials, nDash writers have successfully bridged the gap between technical complexity and conversational clarity. This approach has resulted in content that maintains technical accuracy and is engaging and relatable to a broader audience.
Localized Content for Global Impact
Recognizing the importance of regional relevance, the partnership has also focused on creating content tailored to local audiences, enhancing Hexagon's global reach while ensuring that content resonates more effectively with regional markets. This effort has led to improved customer engagement by adhering to local preferences and linguistic nuances.
A Collaborative Success Story
The collaboration between Hexagon and nDash exemplifies the power of teamwork and communication in achieving content creation goals. "Working as a collaborative team, with the writers...has been the most benefit," said Phillip Lewis, Hexagon’s Marketing Manager. This synergy has facilitated quick iterations and adjustments, ensuring that the final content accurately represents Hexagon's messaging and meets its high-quality standards.
Setting New Standards in Content Marketing
"The partnership with nDash has been nothing short of transformative," concludes Rhianmor Thomas, Hexagon's Content Specialist. By streamlining content creation processes, ensuring technical accuracy, and enhancing audience engagement, Hexagon has solidified its position as a leader in leveraging content marketing to its fullest potential.
About Hexagon
Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications. Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future. Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division provides solutions that utilize data from design and engineering, production, and metrology to make manufacturing smarter. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.
About nDash
nDash is a leading provider of content creation software and services. Powered by the world's most exclusive community of freelance writers, we help B2B brands and agencies scale written content production without sacrificing quality. Founded in 2016, nDash is based out of the greater Boston area. To learn more, visit www.nDash.com.
