Castify.ai Joins Prebid.org, Driving OTT Programmatic Advertising Industry Standardization Forward
Castify.ai, CTV application and FAST channel technology developer, joins Prebid.org to advance standardized programmatic OTT advertising solutions.HERTZLIA, ISRAEL, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castify.ai, the global CTV application and FAST channel creation, distribution and monetization platform has joined Prebid.org, the organization that oversees open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions.
"We are excited to become a part of the Prebid.org community which aligns with our dedication to innovation and efficiency. At Castify.ai, we are committed to equipping our content partners with the necessary tools to thrive in the rapidly evolving CTV and OTT landscape", said Gal Turjeman, CEO of Castify.ai. “I believe that developing the Prebid protocol for CTV will significantly contribute to the growth and maturity of this industry. We're happy to contribute to that process with our extensive experience and expertise.”
“I’m pleased to welcome Castify.ai as a member of Prebid.org” said Mike Racic, President at Prebid.org. “As a content and technology member of our community, we look forward to working collaboratively with them and leveraging their knowledge in the CTV space, as we work to guide the industry toward a more standardized future.”
Prebid.org is an industry-wide initiative supported by a diverse group of over 130 members, made up of companies in the digital publishing and technology industries dedicated to creating standardized solutions for programmatic advertising. Prebid.org manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, and Prebid Server, as well as projects focused on Identity, Video and Native.
About Castify.ai
Castify.ai (https://castify.ai) is an omnichannel content distribution platform that allows video content owners, such as linear TV channels, production houses, and more, a cross-device opportunity to create their own branded OTT applications and channels. Castify.ai offers a simplified, automated, seamless app creation, distribution to multiple OTT platforms, and ongoing monetization, with minimal time and resource investment. By that, Castify.ai allows content owners to focus on producing high-quality content while drastically expanding their audience.
About Prebid.org
Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is a member-based organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Prebid.org is a free and open source suite of products designed to enable publishers to implement header bidding on their websites and from within their apps including Prebid.js, Prebid server, Mobile, Shared Id, and more. Prebid.org is open to all companies in the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. Working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact in a fully programmatic ecosystem.
