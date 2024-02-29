AGI Launch Awards for Geospatial Excellence

The Association for Geographic Information (AGI) has re-launched its highly popular awards for excellence within the geospatial sector. Entries for the awards are being sought from organisations and individuals, working in or with geospatial, who want to showcase innovation, achievements and best practice. The AGI 2024 Awards Categories are the ‘Chairperson’s Award for Outstanding Service to the Geospatial Community’, ‘Geospatial Professional of the Year’, ‘Early Career Professional’, ‘Excellence with Impact’, ‘Environment and Sustainability’ and ‘Ethics and Responsible Use’.

Award submissions can be made via the AGI website before the 5th of April, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by the AGI which will take place at the GEO Business event on the 5th June 2024 at ExCel London.

“The AGI last ran its annual award ceremony in 2014 which attracted excellent entries from across the industry,” commented Fergus Craig, Co-Chair of the AGI. “We hope, that with the full return to in-person events, that relaunching this important feature of the geospatial calendar will attract a similar response.

“The 2024 AGI Awards are open to any individual, group or organisation as long as they can demonstrate and communicate excellence through the use of geographic data, knowledge or technology,” Fergus continued. “Awards will be judged by a carefully selected panel of thought leaders and geospatial experts from academia, commerce and professional organisations representing all aspects of the sector, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony kindly hosted by GEO Business.”

The AGI will draw on its wide-ranging membership, volunteers from its regional and special interest working groups and its relationships with relevant organisations such as the Royal Geographical Society, Government Geography Profession and British Cartographic Society, to ensure fair representation from across the sector during the award judging process. The AGI will also work closely with winners and nominated entries to ensure the communication of excellence and the sharing of best practice throughout the sector and the wider community.

The Association for Geographic Information (AGI) is the UK’s geospatial membership organisation; leading, connecting and developing a community of members who use and benefit from geographic information. An independent and impartial organisation, the AGI works with members and the wider community alongside government policy makers, delivers professional development and provides a lead for best practice across the industry.