ChargeAfter Unveils The Lending Hub Platform to Revolutionize Banks’ Embedded Lending Capabilities
The Lending Hub enables banks and lending financial institutions to seamlessly create, manage and distribute any lending product from one centralized platform.
ChargeAfter, the embedded lending platform for point-of-sale financing, has unveiled The Lending Hub, a platform that transforms how banks deliver lending solutions for merchants and their customers at scale. Designed to empower banks and financial institutions to streamline the development, management, and distribution of multiple lending products, The Lending Hub is a first-of-its-kind omni-commerce solution.
A white-label platform, trusted by leading banks, The Lending Hub offers a suite of comprehensive tools and seamless integration that set a new standard in the market. Enabling banks to expand beyond their traditional lending models, it allows them to efficiently deliver lending services on a large scale, and focus on market penetration and adoption while maintaining the highest levels of security.
“With ChargeAfter's The Lending Hub, we are not just introducing a product, but establishing a new standard in financial technology,” said Jeffrey Tower, EVP of Global Business Development and Strategy. “Banks are seeking to expand beyond their traditional models and integrate their lending products directly into merchants’ points of sale. Our platform promises to transform the way they and their customers experience lending, offering a suite of comprehensive tools and seamless integration that stand unmatched in the market. For banks looking to redefine their lending experience and foster a future of financial innovation, ChargeAfter opens doors to possibilities once deemed beyond reach.”
The ChargeAfter Lending Hub for banks is a comprehensive platform designed to allow financial institutions to streamline the development, management, and distribution of lending products. It equips banks and lending institutions with the tools to efficiently deliver lending services to merchants and shoppers at scale. This flexibility allows banks to rapidly deploy and manage diverse lending assets while maintaining a strong focus on their core business activities. Features of The Lending Hub include:
- Merchant enablement layer: rapid merchant onboarding, seamless integration, and omni-commerce checkout processes.
- Merchant self-service: full merchant management suite, BI analytics, and robust reporting.
- Bank oversight and merchant management: full lending program management, merchant oversight, chargeback management, and reporting suites for bank partners.
- Any lending product from The Lending Hub: including short- and long-term installments, revolving credit, buy-now-pay-later, private label credit cards, personal loans, project loans, and more.
“ChargeAfter is well-positioned to meet the needs of banks which are increasingly seeking a trusted and experienced technology partner to help them expand beyond their traditional lending models,” continued Jeffrey Tower. “As the leader in the market, banks continue to select The Lending Hub to power their consumer lending services as it delivers the capabilities they need while maintaining their core competency of being the bank.”
About ChargeAfter
ChargeAfter is pioneering the embedded lending network for point-of-sale consumer financing for merchants and financial institutions. Powered by a network of lenders and a data-driven matching engine, ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single, secure, and reliable embedded lending platform. Merchants can rapidly implement ChargeAfter’s omnichannel platform online, in-store, and at every point of sale, enabling them to provide personalized financing choices to their customers.
ChargeAfter is backed by payment expert investors including Citi Ventures, Visa, MUFG, Banco Bradesco, Synchrony Financial, PICO Venture Partners, Propel Venture Partners, and The Phoenix. ChargeAfter is headquartered in New York with an R&D center in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://chargeafter.com/about-us.
