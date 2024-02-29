Global Footwear Awards Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Enhanced Offerings and Special Contest
The Global Footwear Awards offer a unique opportunity for shoe designers to showcase their talent and gain exposure to industry professionals and clients.BAAR, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Footwear Awards (GFA) proudly announces the initiation of submissions for its highly anticipated fifth edition, marking a significant milestone in the world of footwear design. This year promises to surpass all expectations, providing a prestigious platform for footwear designers worldwide to showcase their exceptional talent and ingenuity. With submissions welcomed from around the globe, designers are invited to vie for recognition as industry leaders. Over the past four editions, the GFA has received hundreds of submissions from designers in more than 50 countries, with winners achieving remarkable success in the industry, including features in major publications and partnerships with leading brands.
Last year's standout winners include The Cryptide, crowned Footwear Brand of the Year for their design, the CRYPTIDE ONE, spearheaded by the visionary designer Stephan Henrich. Additionally, Constantinos Panayiotou, the creative force behind PET LIGER, clinched the title of Independent Footwear Designer of the Year with his remarkable creation, Vertex Love. Notably, Madeline Helt, a student at the Savannah College of Art and Design, was recognized as the Emerging Footwear Designer of the Year.
Winners receiving “The Best Overall Design” included Base Camp Mule by The North Face, 2023 Asics FireBlast Basketball shoe concept by Jake Lin, Stealth Formations by Jóse Monroy, PUMA NFRNO by Hyon Park and many more. Other winners included Bottega Veneta Sardine Boot Concept by Anna Boutashkova, Concept Nike CONQUEROR by Marc Van Tichelen, Skechers by Jeffrey Hernandez, FILA Wings by Martin Chapuy, JOMA | Evolution Cup 23 by Piotrek J. Pérez, Adidas XPLD Football Cleat Design by James Bleakley, Astro Heel by Noriyuki Misawa, Jordan 3 2021 by James Howe and Footwear for Barefoot by Bao Qiancheng.
This year's grand jury includes experts in fashion, design, media, and art, ensuring that the winning designs represent the very best in footwear design. Their collective expertise will rate and reward project entries across various footwear design categories. The current jury panel includes prominent names such as Oronzo De Matteis, CEO Founder & Creative Director of OROORO BRAND LUXURY, Anna Maria Giano, Contributing Editor at Vogue Italia, and Monica Mei, Footwear Designer and Product Manager at Vera Wang. Additionally, on the panel are also Mathew Kurien, Head of Department at MIT Institute of Design, and Fionn Corcoran-Tadd, Innovation Designer at adidas, and more.
"I'm thrilled to see the Global Footwear Awards as an integral part of the 3C Awards platform. It underscores our dedication to celebrating the most exceptional talent in footwear design, bringing together innovation and creativity under one prestigious umbrella," said Astrid Hebert, co-founder of 3C Awards, the organization under which GFA operates.
The GFA has announced an enhanced offering for emerging winners in this year's edition. Renowned sneaker industry figure Sean Williams, with over 37 years of experience, will provide an exclusive masterclass to the Emerging Winner. As co-founder of the SOLEcial Studies sneaker industry education program and a trusted consultant to brands worldwide, Williams brings unparalleled expertise to this initiative, offering invaluable guidance to emerging designers looking to elevate their careers.
Additionally, designers are invited to celebrate the 5th Anniversary of the Global Footwear Awards with a special contest themed "Reimagining Iconic Shoe Designs", running concurrently with the regular competition. This contest encourages participants to explore the fusion of creativity, technology, and contemporary trends in footwear design. Notably, entry fees for this special contest will be significantly reduced to encourage widespread participation. The submission deadline for this special contest is July 31st, 2024, with winners set to be announced in September 2024.
To enter a project, applicants can complete the process online in four simple steps. Designs can originate from anywhere in the world, be completed within the last five years, and may be a product in-store, a project in development, or conceptual. Additionally, the Global Footwear Awards team is accepting nominations for the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing footwear designers and industry professionals with a minimum of 40 years of outstanding contributions to the field.
For more information on submission guidelines, categories, and benefits, please visit globalfootwearawards.com.
