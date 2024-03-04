The World's First Smart Parka for Urban Mobility - PYKRS XTREME
PYKRS launches the first true smart parka with built-in technology for safer and comfortable daily commutes.
The X-TREME parka is the answer from PYKRS to protect people from the new mobility challenges, where accidentality rates have dramatically risen for pedestrians and users of lightweight vehicles.”SANT BOI DE LLOBREGAT, BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PYKRS, a Spanish startup that specializes in smart clothing, has announced the launch of its new product: the PYKRS X-TREME Parka, a smart jacket full of tech that combines style, comfort and safety for urban commutes.
— Juan Roca (founder)
The PYKRS Parka is designed to offer a higher level of protection and comfort to pedestrians and users of bicycles, scooters and motorcycles, who face the challenges of urban traffic, bad weather and low visibility.
The parka features a unique integration of technologies, controllable from a remote or the PYKRS App, that make it stand out from other jackets:
- An electroluminescent lighting system that covers the front and back of the parka, making it 3 times more visible than any reflective material; increasing the visibility of pedestrians, cyclists and users of e-scooters.
- A heating system that uses carbon fiber elements to generate heat in the chest and back areas of the parka, achieving a gain of 45ºC in just 5 minutes; optimizing corporal temperature even in the coldest weather.
- A fall detection system that uses sensors and GPS to detect if the user has suffered a fall or an accident, and automatically alerts the user's emergency contacts by sending a text message with the user's location. The fall detection system provides peace of mind both to users and their relatives. It can be enabled or disabled from the PYKRS App.
The PYKRS Parka is also water-resistant, windproof, breathable and washable, making it suitable for any weather condition. The parka has a modern and minimalist design, with a unisex fit and a variety of sizes and colors to choose from.
The PYKRS Parka will be available to buy on February 28th on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, with a 50% discount for early backers. The deliveries are expected to start at the end of the year. The PYKRS Parka is the first product of a line of smart clothing that PYKRS plans to develop for the urban mobility market.
