NEW SINAPIS OFFICE OPENING AS IT TURNS 14
After 14 years of operations, Sinapis is launching its new offices in Nairobi.
After 14 years of operations, Sinapis is launching its new offices in Nairobi.
— Matthew Rhors, CEO of Sinapis.
What began as a seed in Nairobi, Kenya, has grown into a global community serving thousands of entrepreneurs in over 11 countries. Sinapis equips local entrepreneurs in emerging markets to build profitable Kingdom businesses that create jobs, grow the economy, and alleviate poverty.
The opening of the new Sinapis office is an event to be proud of in the entrepreneurship space. The Sinapis office will be a hub for entrepreneurs and house capital providers such as the Faith Driven Investor community. State-of-the-art training and boardroom facilities with teleconferencing will be available for hire, as well as floating desks. “Our sweet spot is serving Small and Growing Businesses (SGBs) of 5 to 250 employees. Our programs serve them each step of the way from the idea stage through the growth stage.
We offer training, advisory services, coaching, access to capital, and ongoing alumni support. Most importantly, we train entrepreneurs to integrate Christlike values into their businesses and make disciples,” said Matthew Rhors, CEO of Sinapis. “We have served 8,223 entrepreneurs through workshops and training programs. Since our founding in 2010, our alumni have created over 9,000 new jobs that impact over 45,000 lives! In addition, their companies indirectly impact more than 270,000 people in their supply chains,” added Matthew.
Salome Ayugi, the Kenya Country manager said “Sinapis is very excited about this grand opening as it has created an opportunity for us to better serve the people we care about the most, entrepreneurs. We look forward to celebrating our expansion by ensuring everyone interacting with us in our new space has an unforgettable experience."
The Sinapis network of global partners offering our training now includes partners in Brazil, Burundi, Egypt, Liberia, Mexico, Mongolia, Mozambique, and Cameroon.
ABOUT SINAPIS
Sinapis is a global community offering intensive training, advisory services, alumni networks, and access to capital. Entrepreneurs learn how to become investor-ready and grow their businesses while making a social and spiritual impact.
In the past 14 years, Sinapis has trained entrepreneurs in over 11 countries, from the idea stage to the growth stage through their various programs that are very affordable and relevant to the entrepreneurs.
Sinapis programs include Aspire, a 9-week training program for idea-stage and early-stage entrepreneurs that helps entrepreneurs build a scalable business model while integrating their faith into their businesses; Entrepreneur Academy Short Courses, a four to six -week courses are taken directly from Sinapis’ proven 16-week Entrepreneur Academy. The short courses are for entrepreneurs who want to focus on certain areas of their businesses like sales and marketing, finance, HR and leadership, etc., and Ascent which is a program for growth-stage businesses and focuses on their senior leadership team.
Sinapis is also known for world-class business coaching, hosting, and partnering to deliver entrepreneur-focused workshops and a vibrant alumni network where all its alumni network and lean on each other for growth.
