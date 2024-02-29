High Flow Needle Sets Market was valued at US$789.65 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.64%
The high flow needle sets market was valued at US$789.65 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period.
The high flow needle sets market was valued at US$789.65 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the high flow needle sets market was valued at US$789.65 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.64%.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
High-flow needle sets are designed to provide user safety and comfort. These needles are used to give viscous medications to the body. High-flow needle sets provide more comfort and speed than regular needles.
Growing chronic illness incidence and advancements in healthcare technology have emerged as major factors driving the huge growth of the high-flow needle sets market. These needle sets are designed to accommodate the rapid delivery of fluids, making them suitable for various medical procedures where quick infusion or aspiration is required.
Chronic illness prevalence is a major driver of the high-flow needle set industry. Cancer, cardiovascular illness, and bleeding disorders are all on the rise, and these ailments frequently necessitate regular medication or fluid withdrawal, requiring the use of high-flow needle sets.
According to the World Health Organisation, noncommunicable illnesses kill 41 million people each year, accounting for 74% of total deaths globally, with 77% occurring in low- and middle-income countries.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the high-flow needle sets market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2023 BD (Becton, Dickinson, and business), a prominent worldwide medical technology business, announced the availability of new needle-free blood draw technology compatible with integrated catheters, furthering the company's objective of a "One-Stick Hospital Stay." PIVOTM Pro can take high-quality blood samples directly from a patient's peripheral IV line, reducing the need for extra needle sticks.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/high-flow-needle-sets-market
The global high-flow needle sets market, based on volume capacity is categorized into- less than 10ml, 10ml -100ml, and more than 100ml. High-flow needle sets, with volume capacities of less than 10ml, are utilized for tiny to moderate fluid volumes in operations such as fast medicine administration, fluid collection aspiration, and imaging examinations.
High-flow needle sets, ranging from 10ml to 100ml, are useful instruments in clinical settings for intravenous fluid administration, blood transfusions, contrast-enhanced imaging, anesthesia, surgery, and interventional radiology.
High-flow needle sets, with volume capacities of more than 100ml, are utilized in critical care, trauma centers, and operating rooms for large-volume fluid resuscitation or drainage, as well as therapeutic operations.
The global high-flow needle sets market, based on raw material is categorized into- stainless steel, and polycarbonate. Stainless steel high-flow needle sets are commonly used in medical operations due to their durability, corrosion resistance, and compatibility with sterilization techniques, making them excellent for venipuncture, medicine administration, blood samples, and fluid drainage.
Polycarbonate needle sets offer lightweight, clear alternatives to stainless steel needles, making them excellent for specialized medical procedures and disposable devices due to their low cost and large volume manufacture.
The global high-flow needle sets market, based on end-users is categorized into- hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others. Hospitals rely significantly on high-flow needle sets for a variety of medical procedures, necessitating a steady supply to provide patient care across several departments and specializations.
High-flow needle sets are essential in ambulatory surgery centers for small procedures, biopsies, and injections since they provide efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and patient comfort. High-flow needle sets are used in diagnostic centers for specimen collection, blood sampling, and contrast injections to ensure accurate test results for diagnosing medical disorders and directing patient care decisions.
North America will account for a sizable market share due to high medical standards and the rising incidence of numerous chronic illnesses in the region's major economies. The United States government is investing in healthcare infrastructure and supplies, which drives up demand for high-flow needle sets.
For example, the National Health Expenditure Accounts monitors yearly US spending on healthcare products and services, government operations, and healthcare investment. In 2021, healthcare spending in the United States will rise by 2.7% to $4.3 trillion, or $12,914 per person. Health spending accounted for 18.3 percent of the nation's GDP.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the high-flow needle sets market that have been covered are KORU Medical Systems, Medline, Grayline Medical, Fisher Scientific, Yash Care Lifesciences, Nipro, Asahi Kasei, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Narang Medical Limited, and Becton Dickinson.
The market analytics report segments the high-flow needle sets market using the following criteria:
• By Volume Capacity
o Less than 10ml
o 10ml – 100ml
o More than 100ml
• By Raw Material
o Stainless Steel
o Polycarbonate
• By End-User
o Hospitals
o Ambulatory surgical centers
o Diagnostic center
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
o KORU Medical Systems
o Medline
o Grayline Medical
o Fisher Scientific
o Yash Care Lifesciences
o Nipro
o Asahi Kasei
o Takeda Pharmaceuticals
o Narang Medical Limited
o Becton Dickinson
Explore More Reports:
• Needle Coke Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/needle-coke-market
• Microneedles For Vaccination Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/microneedles-for-vaccination-market
• Global Safety Needles Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-safety-needles-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn