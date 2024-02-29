America Mortgages Launches AM Rental Coverage Plus: Revolutionizing Real Estate Investment Financing
With AM Rental Coverage Plus, investors only need rental income to cover 75% of the mortgage payment, taxes, and insurance to qualify”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America Mortgages, a leading provider of mortgage programs for foreign nationals and U.S. expatriates, is excited to introduce its latest innovation, the AM Rental Coverage Plus. This new program is designed to simplify real estate investment financing and empower investors with greater underwriting flexibility.
"At America Mortgages, we're all about making real estate investment easier and more accessible," said Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages. "With AM Rental Coverage Plus, we're taking another step toward that goal by offering a straightforward approach to common sense underwriting."
AM Rental Coverage Plus allows investors to qualify based on the rental income of the property rather than personal income alone. This practical approach aligns with commercial mortgage practices, offering investors a simpler and more efficient way to finance their investments.
"With AM Rental Coverage Plus, investors only need rental income to cover 75% of the mortgage payment, taxes, and insurance to qualify," explained Robert. "It's a common sense underwriting solution that gives investors more control over their finances."
In addition to AM Rental Coverage Plus, America Mortgages offers a range of other mortgage programs tailored to the needs of foreign nationals and U.S. expatriates.
These include:
• No age restrictions on maximum loan amortization
• No limit on the number of properties owned with 75% leverage
• 40-year loan program with 10-year fixed interest only
• Refinance and purchase options available
• Loan programs in all 50 U.S. states
• No U.S. credit required
• U.S. expat loans with no W2 and foreign-earned income
• Free pre-approval letters in 72 hours
"At America Mortgages, we're committed to providing simple, transparent, and accessible mortgage solutions for our clients," said Robert, "Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, we're here to help you achieve your real estate goals."
About America Mortgages Founded in 2020, America Mortgages, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Mortgage Group PTE LTD [GMG]. America Mortgages, headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with sales offices in 12 different countries, is dedicated to providing comprehensive U.S. mortgage options for non-resident Foreign Nationals and U.S. Expats. 100% of America Mortgages [AM] clients are living and working outside of the U.S. Both GMG and AM focus on building quality, long-term relationships with its partners such as Private Banks, EAM, Family Offices, Realtors, and other mortgage broker located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience. For more information, visit www.americamortgages.com or call +65 8430-1541.
