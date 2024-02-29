Neahr Accounting Firm Is Named “The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award” For Being The Best Accounting Firm in Oshawa
EINPresswire.com/ -- Taxes are a serious business. If it is personal taxes or a sole proprietor or own a corporation or looking to resolve estate taxes, managing the finances is a priority and it is important that one must trust the right accountant to handle the needs and to prevent any unnecessary penalties. Being a business owner can be stressful enough, so one should let the tax professionals handle what they do best so he/she can focus on running the business and not worry about doing it all.
Everyone depends on their finances for basic survival, so putting the finances in the right hands makes a difference. Choosing the right accountant can reduce the stress levels around tax time knowing that all of the tax needs will be taken care of. If there is any individual from Durham region or even in the GTA, Neahr accounting firm proves to be the right choice since they have been accredited the “ThreeBestRatedⓇ” award presently in 2024 and for the past three years for their extraordinary service.
Upon receiving the award, Neahr accounting firm commented “We as a team will always put our genuine efforts to give the best service to the clients who chose us. Our honesty, dedication and commitment to our job has helped us achieve this accomplishment. We will continue to make each customer’s experience stress free and as easy as possible while meeting their unique needs.”
As a family owned and operated business, Neahr accounting firm has a reputation of taking care of anyone’s needs even in the most complicated situations. With over four decades of experience and service, the firm is well equipped with the proper knowledge to provide an effective solution for all taxpayers even those with the most unique and complicated situations.
The firm’s reputation of candid, precise, and professional tax services make them the best choice in the field. Their clientele is very broad, and it encompasses individuals, small scale businesses and medium to large corporations. Providing onsite services as well as remote or virtual services makes it very convenient for people who trust Neahr accounting firm to file their taxes and meet all of their tax requirements.
“The Neahr accounting firm was established by my father over 40 years ago. He worked for a large corporation for many years as an esteemed chartered accountant. When the right time came, he set up his own firm to provide better personalized tax services for individuals as well as small and medium-sized businesses, since then I have followed in his footsteps and expanded the business to provide tax services in Brampton, Durham region and the GTA. I pride myself on being able to provide excellent skill in corporate taxes, small business and estate taxes. Pleasing my clients is of upmost importance to me”, mentioned Robert Neahr on his website to brief his firm’s history and expertise.
Rhaven Inc. one of the firm’s clients wrote “I am thankful I found Rob’s firm to handle our financials, and I cannot recommend their services highly enough. Rob’s expertise swiftly untangled complex discrepancies and honestly this is really the first stress-free year for filing our business and personal taxes. Awesome work Rob!”. And the other mentioned, “I called Rob for the first time earlier in 2023 for my small business and personal taxes and he was very professional, helpful and informative! He did both my taxes and my partner’s taxes for a great price. We’re very happy and I absolutely recommend him to anyone looking for a personal or small business accountant. We’ll be using him as long as he remains in business!”.
Neahr accounting firm is currently welcoming new clients and looks forward to addressing your past and present tax related concerns.
Robert Neahr
