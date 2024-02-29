New Indictments in 2011 Henning Homicides

HENNING – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spanning almost 13 years has resulted in the indictment of two individuals on charges ranging from First-Degree Murder to Perjury.

The original investigation, requested by then 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mike Dunavant in September 2011, into the murders of Eric Lee Washington, 26, and Jonathan Lavell Jones, 25, resulted in the conviction of Darius Markee Alston and Darius Deshun Mitchell in February 2018 by a Lauderdale County Jury. In 2022, Mitchell was granted a new trial, which resulted in current 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson requesting TBI review evidence and conduct further interviews. During the investigation, agents determined that Mark Anthony Tate Jr. was also responsible for the 2011 homicides and Jeremy Hurdle had not testified truthfully during a post-conviction hearing for Darius Mitchell.

On February 5th, a Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tate (DOB: 12/23/84) with two counts of First-Degree Murder (Premeditation), two counts of First-Degree Murder (Felony Murder), two counts of Especially Aggravated Robbery, and two counts of Felon in Possession of a Weapon. Today, Tate was taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service. Additionally, the grand jury returned an indictment charging Hurdle (DOB: 9/25/91) with Perjury. Hurdle is currently being held at the Grayson County (KY) Jail on unrelated charges. Upon extradition, both will be booked into the Lauderdale County Jail. Tate’s bond is set at $750,000. Hurdle’s bond on the indicted count is set at $25,000.