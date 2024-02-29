Submit Release
Manchin Announces $1.4 Million For Flood Repairs For Summersville Middle School

February 28, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,442,018 from U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for emergency protective measures and repairs to Summersville Middle School facilities as a result of severe storms and flooding. The school is located in Nicholas County.

“I’m pleased that FEMA is investing over $1.4 million to repair severe flood damages to Summersville Middle School facilities,” said Senator Manchin. “It is vital that our West Virginia communities receive resources like these to rebuild and recover after any storm or disaster comes our way. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support schools across the Mountain State.”

The 2016 floods resulted in severe damages in Kanawha, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers and Greenbrier counties.

